Martha Stewart and Jay Leno attended the Yaamava Casino Christmas tree lighting in Highland on November 18, 2026, launching the Martha Stewart Forest of Wonder holiday display.

Martha Stewart and comedian Jay Leno stood together on stage at the Yaamava Casino and Resort in Highland on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to officially ignite the festive season. The high-profile duo joined Yaamava Casino and Resort general manager Kenji Hall to preside over a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that marked the public debut of the resort's new holiday attraction.

Martha Stewart Forest of Wonder Display Details

The centerpiece of the evening was the launch of Martha's Forest of Wonder, a seasonal exhibition designed by Stewart, Kevin Sharkey, who serves as executive vice president and executive director of design for Martha Stewart Living, and the Yaamava horticulture team. This immersive installation unfolds across multiple scenes throughout the Yaamava Casino property, inviting guests to explore a winter wonderland populated by bears, reindeer, foxes, deer, and other wildlife figures.

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Visitors can expect a journey through specific thematic environments, including a scene near the ground floor entrance that recreates the atmosphere of Stewart's Bedford Farm in the Hudson Valley, New York. Another display area, positioned near the hotel tower, features one of the entrepreneur's signature sleighs. The entire collection will remain open for public viewing throughout the casino floor until January.

Attendees Share Views on Resort Diversity

During the brief remarks at the ceremony held near the lobby of the resort's hotel tower, Stewart noted that this was her first visit to Yaamava. She shared the podium with Jay Leno, who acted as a spokesperson for the casino, where he praised the establishment for the diversity of its customer base. His comments highlighted the venue's broad appeal and inclusive environment.

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The atmosphere turned humorous as the trees switched on with a sudden, bright flash. Leno joked that the intensity of the lights likely caused a blackout for the Federal Aviation Administration. His quip drew laughter from the crowd of invited guests who had gathered to witness the illumination.

Exclusive Legends Dinner and Audience Access

Following the outdoor ceremony, Stewart and Leno moved indoors to participate in a Q&A session at a Legends Dinner hosted within the Yaamava Theater. This exclusive event was not open to news media, according to representatives of the resort, ensuring a private experience for the invited attendees.

Those seated in the front rows of the theater were served a dinner valued at over $1,000. The event provided a rare opportunity for select guests to engage directly with the lifestyle icon and the comedian in an intimate setting. Christmas carolers also performed in front of the displays, adding to the festive ambiance.

Adults Only Policy and Holiday Schedule

It is important to note that the Martha's Forest of Wonder display is strictly restricted to individuals age 21 and older. This requirement aligns with the Yaamava Casino and Resort's long-standing adults-only policy. Guests planning to view the holiday displays must ensure they meet this age requirement to enter the property and enjoy the seasonal attractions.