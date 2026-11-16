Martha Stewart and Kathy Hochul joined Keith Poole to illuminate the Empire State Building red for the New York Post's 225th birthday, marking a historic milestone for the iconic newspaper.

Martha Stewart and Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York Post editor-in-chief Keith Poole on Monday to celebrate the newspaper's 225th birthday by illuminating the Empire State Building in red. The high-profile event highlighted the deep cultural ties between the media institution, the business mogul, and the state government.

Empire State Building Illumination Marks Milestone

The lighting of the iconic skyscraper served as the centerpiece for the celebration, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the New York Post. Stewart, who is 85 years old, expressed her personal connection to the landmark, calling it one of her favorite buildings and stating that it was a great honor to participate in the illumination. The event brought together three distinct figures to mark a significant anniversary in New York journalism history.

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Stewart Shares Personal Newsroom Anecdotes

Stewart revealed that she remains a daily subscriber to the publication, noting that she gets the paper delivered every morning and becomes annoyed when the delivery is delayed. During her remarks, she humorously criticized the newspaper's illustrations, stating that she does not like the drawings but acknowledges they generate readership. She joked that her ideal headline would read 'Martha, Don't Make Any More Headlines,' reflecting her complex relationship with media coverage.

Hochul Highlights Press Relations and Politics

Governor Kathy Hochul, 68, admitted that receiving the invitation to celebrate the milestone was unexpected. She joked that the newspaper could not get rid of her during her successful 2026 gubernatorial race. Poole praised Hochul for showing real love and courage by standing in a room full of editors, while she emphasized that she and Stewart share a common ability to turn bad press into an advantage. Hochul described the Empire State Building as a symbol and motto of the city.

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Stewart Reflects on New York Lifestyle

Although originally from New Jersey, Stewart considers herself a proud New Yorker and reflected on her history in the city, including her time modeling as a teenager and attending Barnard College. She expressed pride in the city and urged everyone to work toward making it better. Stewart also mentioned that her least favorite aspect of New York is the behavior of double and triple parkers, which she finds annoying given her frequent travel across the city.

Future Plans and Celebrity Friendships

Stewart discussed her friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, describing him as a peculiar pal who enjoys learning. She outlined an ideal day in New York with him that would include visiting the top of the Empire State Building, touring several museums, and dining at the iconic Italian restaurant Elio's on the Upper East Side. The event underscored the intersection of celebrity culture, politics, and media in New York City.