Martha Stewart Addresses Homeless Costumes Backlash At Sales Rally

Martha Stewart explains her controversial homeless Halloween 2026 outfit at a Florida rally, claiming the dirty sweater was a surprise and intended to raise awareness about the social crisis.

Martha Stewart addressed the intense public criticism surrounding her 2026 Halloween costume during a corporate event in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, November 3. The lifestyle mogul, who is 85 years old, spoke to attendees at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally to clarify her intentions behind an outfit that many viewers interpreted as mocking individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Costume Details And Snoop Dogg Connection

Stewart revealed that the costume was inspired by her frequent collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who served as an official Olympics correspondent in Melvin paid homage to Snoop's duties. Given her longstanding friendship with the rapper, Stewart made a surprise cameo appearance as herself in a segment that also featured the TODAY show co-hosts Matt Lauer, Al Roker, and Natalie Morales, who have a tradition of dressing up for live holiday tapings.

Also read Martha Stewart says she 'really screwed up' with homeless Halloween costume

Stewart explained that the origin of the outfit was accidental rather than calculated. She stated, When I picked up the sweater, I said, Oh, God, it is so dirty I only have 10 minutes to get dressed for this Halloween party. She described the garment as heavily soiled, which prompted her to quickly assemble a look that she felt resembled a bum. This spontaneous decision set the stage for a costume that would soon dominate social media conversations.

Social Media Reaction And Immediate Apology

The controversy began when Stewart shared a picture of her attire on Instagram on Saturday, October 31. The image showed her wearing ripped clothing with smudged dirt on her face. She held a sign that read I AM HUNGRY. HELP ME. The post received swift backlash from users who argued that the portrayal trivialized the struggles of unhoused individuals.

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In response to the negative feedback, Stewart removed the Instagram upload and issued a public apology. She acknowledged that the visual elements of her costume, including the sign, were perceived as offensive. The rapid deletion of the post and the subsequent apology indicated her awareness of the sensitive nature of the topic during the height of the social media outcry.

Stewart's Defense Of Intent And Awareness Goals

During the Florida rally, Stewart defended her actions by claiming the costume was never meant to be cruel. She told Page Six in a statement on Sunday, November 1, that she was distressed that the outfit had offended people. She emphasized that the purpose was to bring awareness to the serious subject of homelessness rather than to ridicule those suffering from it.

Stewart continued, You look really hungry and homeless. So, I wrote a sign that said, I am hungry, and, boy, did that go off. She maintained that the costume was an attempt to highlight a social issue she cares deeply about. Her remarks suggested that the reaction was unintended and that she viewed the outfit as a tool for drawing attention to a pressing national challenge.

Charitable Efforts And Future Commitments

Addressing the criticism further, Stewart released a second statement hours later via Instagram, writing, It is hard to admit when you have really screwed up. She reiterated her commitment to combating the social epidemic of homelessness. Stewart noted that she has spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities dedicated to this cause.

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She affirmed that homelessness remains one of America's greatest ongoing crises. Stewart pledged to continue making a difference through her philanthropic activities. The statements from both her team and Stewart herself aimed to shift the narrative from intentional mockery to genuine concern for the unhoused population, despite the backlash that followed her Halloween appearance.