Martha Goddard receives a ten-year prison sentence for criminal damage and making explosives in Norwich. Judge rules acts below terrorism threshold due to low financial cost.

Martha Goddard, a fifty-year-old pro-Palestinian activist from Norwich, has been sentenced to ten years in prison following a series of incendiary attacks on commercial and media establishments across the city. The Old Bailey confirmed her guilt on five counts of criminal damage and two counts of making an explosive substance after a targeted campaign last year.

The Core Details of the Norwich Attacks

Goddard carried out the attacks between March twenty-four and July twenty-five last year, focusing her efforts on Norwich's Haymarket area and the city centre. She was captured on closed-circuit television setting light to improvised incendiary devices she had constructed at her residence. The targets included a McDonald's restaurant, two Starbucks cafes, and the British Broadcasting Corporation studios located in the Forum Building.

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Additionally, the court heard that she twice attacked the Millennium Library in Norwich. Each incident involved the placement of homemade devices designed to cause destruction through fire and chemical reaction. The pattern of these events demonstrates a sustained campaign of property damage rather than isolated incidents of disorder.

Stakeholder Positions and Judicial Determination

Mrs Justice McGowan, who presided over the sentencing at the Old Bailey, stated that the defendant had clearly attempted to disguise her identity and that the attacks were premeditated. The judge noted that Goddard's actions were driven by a desire to protest Israeli aggression in Gaza. Homemade posters bearing slogans such as 'stop bombing Gaza' were left at the scenes, with the defendant labelling the BBC as 'cowards' for its news coverage of the conflict.

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Evidence played a pivotal role in securing the conviction. Goddard's fingerprints were found on the protest posters left at the attack sites. Investigators also discovered confession letters on her computer that included detailed discussions of the Norwich attacks. Despite her mental health difficulties and obsessive behaviour, the judge concluded she posed a continuing serious risk to public safety.

Why It Was Not Charged as Terrorism

Although the judge believed Goddard's acts aimed to influence a national or international government for an ideological cause, the legal threshold for terrorism was not met. The Terrorism Act requires property-targeted actions to cause serious damage. The total financial damage caused by Goddard was approximately seven thousand pounds, which fell below the threshold necessary to apply the terrorism sentencing guidelines.

Mrs Justice McGowan emphasized that Goddard is entitled to hold her beliefs and protest within lawful boundaries. However, the judge expressed certainty that the defendant would have used the materials found in her home for unlawful purposes. Police identified that Goddard had ordered kilograms of substances used to create thermite, a pyrotechnic compound capable of intense heat.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

Experts confirmed that while thermite does not cause conventional explosions, it is legally treated as an explosive substance. Officers found ingredients at Goddard's home that could be combined to produce gunpowder. The court heard she filled bottles with the thermite mixture and ignited them using sparklers. These methods were used to inflict damage on public and private property.

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Goddard was also convicted of making or keeping black powder with the intent to cause serious injury to property. She had previous convictions for shoplifting, criminal damage, and aggravated trespass at an RAF base. Although she was found not guilty of attempting to cause explosions at the Tacolneston transmitting station, her Norwich campaign resulted in significant criminal records.