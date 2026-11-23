Martha Goddard receives a ten-year prison sentence for criminal damage and explosives charges linked to pro-Palestine attacks in Norwich, falling short of terrorism sentencing.

Martha Goddard, a 50-year-old pro-Palestine activist, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for a series of arson attacks targeting prominent locations in Norwich. The court found Goddard guilty of five counts of criminal damage and two counts of making an explosive substance following a spree of incidents that occurred between March 24 and July 25 last year. These attacks targeted a BBC studio, two Starbucks cafes, a McDonald's restaurant, and the Millennium Library, causing significant disruption and property damage across the city.

Goddard Convicted Of Criminal Damage Charges

The Old Bailey proceedings concluded with Justice McGowan delivering the sentence, confirming that Goddard's actions were not merely spontaneous protests but were calculated and premeditated. CCTV footage played a pivotal role in the prosecution, capturing Goddard as she ignited improvised incendiary devices she had constructed at her home. These devices were filled with thermite, a pyrotechnic chemical compound that generates intense heat, and were lit using sparklers. The visual evidence, combined with physical traces left at the scene, provided the foundation for the conviction, establishing a clear link between the defendant and the destruction of public and private property.

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Targets Included BBC And Starbucks Locations

Goddard specifically targeted the BBC's Norwich studios located in the Forum Building, as well as establishments in the Haymarket area, including a McDonald's and two Starbucks branches. She also launched attacks on the Millennium Library on two separate occasions. The motivation behind these selections was explicitly ideological, aimed at protesting what she described as Israeli aggression in Gaza. Left at the scenes were homemade posters bearing slogans such as 'stop bombing Gaza'. Goddard directed specific vitriol toward the BBC, labeling the corporation 'cowards' in her correspondence for its reporting on the conflict, a sentiment she actively sought to propagate through her destructive acts.

Thermite Used In Improvised Incendiary Devices

Forensic investigation revealed that Goddard had manufactured explosive materials in a residential setting. Police discovered she had filled bottles with thermite and secured ingredients capable of being combined to produce gunpowder. Experts testified that while thermite does not cause explosions in the conventional sense, it is legally classified as an explosive material due to its destructive potential. The court heard that Goddard had ordered kilograms of substances used to make thermite, demonstrating a clear intent to cause serious injury to property. Additionally, confession letters found on her computer detailed her planning and execution of the Norwich attacks, further cementing the evidence against her.

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Judge Rejects Terrorism Act Sentencing

Despite the judge acknowledging that Goddard carried out acts aiming to influence an international government in pursuit of an ideological cause, the sentence did not trigger the Terrorism Act. Mrs. Justice McGowan noted that while Goddard's ambitions were ideological, the total financial damage of approximately £7,000 fell below the threshold required to classify the crimes as terrorism under that specific legislation. The law mandates that actions targeting property must cause 'serious damage' to qualify as terrorism, a bar the court determined was not met financially, even though the intent was political. The judge emphasized that while Goddard was entitled to her beliefs, her methods of expressing them crossed into unlawful territory.

Risk Assessment And Future Monitoring

During sentencing, Justice McGowan highlighted significant concerns regarding Goddard's future behavior and potential for further violence. The judge cited Goddard's mental health difficulties and obsessive behavior as factors that contributed to the severity of the sentence. Police found that Goddard had not cooperated with pre-sentence reports and did not give evidence during the trial. The court concluded that she posed a continuing and serious risk to the public, noting indications that she had bigger plans for future damage. Goddard had previous convictions for shoplifting, criminal damage, and aggravated trespass at an RAF base, adding to the judicial assessment of her dangerousness. She was found not guilty of attempting to cause explosions and charges relating to an attack on the Tacolneston transmitting station, though she remained responsible for the confirmed Norwich damages.