Martha Firestone Ford, the granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone and former owner of the NFL's Detroit Lions who took over the franchise after her husband's death, has died at her Michigan home surrounded by family. She led the team from 2014 to 2020 and was praised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for her dedication to the organization and the city of Detroit.

Martha Firestone Ford, the tire heiress who became a link between two of the automotive industry’s most iconic families and later took over the NFL’s Detroit Lions, has died.

The Lions say she died Tuesday at her home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, surrounded by family. No cause of death was given. Ford was a granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone, and her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., was Henry Ford’s grandson. He also owned the Lions for a half-century before his death in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martha Ford then took over his controlling interest in the team, keeping it within the family. Although she seldom spoke to reporters or commented publicly on the direction of the franchise, her influence was felt. She was in charge of the team from 2014 until 2020, when she turned the Lions over to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp. The Lions made the playoffs in 2014, but lost seven of their first eight games the following season.