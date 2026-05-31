Marta Kostyuk Stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open, Setting Up Potential First-Time Women's Champion

In a stunning upset at Roland Garros, Marta Kostyuk defeated four-time champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 on the Polish star's 25th birthday. Kostyuk's victory, coupled with Coco Gauff's earlier elimination, has opened the draw for a first-time women's champion in Paris. The 15th-ranked Ukrainian extended her clay-court winning streak to 16 matches and is now a strong contender for the title.

PARIS - The 2024 French Open is poised to crown a first-time women's champion after a day of monumental upsets saw the early exits of both Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

The most seismic shock arrived on Sunday when Marta Kostyuk, the 15th seed from Ukraine, dismantled four-time defending champion Swiatek with a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory on the very day Swiatek turned 25. This result, following Gauff's defeat on Saturday, has dramatically reshaped the women's draw, removing its two most recent finalists and opening a clear path for a new name to etch onto the coveted trophy.

The upheaval mirrors the chaotic men's draw, which has already seen the exits of top contenders Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, with Carlos Alcaraz absent through injury, setting the stage for a tournament of unprecedented unpredictability. Kostyuk's triumph was a masterclass in relentless defense and opportunistic aggression. Entering the match with a hopeless 0-3 career record against Swiatek and having never taken a set from the former world number one, she delivered a performance that belied her historical disadvantage.

From the first ball, an intense baseline battle unfolded. Swiatek initially gained the upper hand, breaking after a protracted rally capped by a crushing backhand winner.

However, Kostyuk responded immediately, her fierce retrieval and consistent depth forcing Swiatek into errors. The set hinged on a crucial service game for Kostyuk at 4-5. Swiatek, who had served for the set, faltered dramatically under pressure, producing a double fault, a shanked forehand wide, and a missed volley to hand the break back and level the score at 5-5. The psychological momentum had irrevocably shifted.

Serving to stay in the set at 5-6, Swiatek's game unraveled completely, with two double faults gifting Kostyuk the opportunity to close out the set with a pinpoint backhand passing shot. Swiatek briefly left the court following this devastating loss of the first set.

A refreshed Kostyuk returned for the second set after a short break, having kept her limbs loose with stretches and light dances to the stadium music, a stark contrast to the tension that had enveloped her opponent. The respite from a preceding heatwave, with temperatures now a comfortable 21 degrees Celsius, seemed to favor the Ukrainian's boundless energy. Swiatek managed an early break in the second set, but her game remained fragile.

A cascade of unforced errors and, critically, another double fault allowed Kostyuk to immediately break back and steady herself at 1-1. From that point, Kostyuk was simply unstoppable. She won the final five games of the match, her defensive walls relentless as she chased down every ball, while her groundstrokes, particularly her forehand, produced a flurry of stunning winners. Swiatek's erstwhile formidable confidence was completely shattered, her own game undermined by a spate of miscues.

This victory is not an isolated flash in the pan; it is the culmination of a magnificent clay-court season for Kostyuk. Her winning streak on the red dirt now stands at 16 matches. She arrived in Paris having already claimed two significant titles on the surface, first in Rouen, France, and most recently at the prestigious Madrid Open, the biggest title of her burgeoning career. Kostyuk attributes her success to a mental shift.

"The most important thing that I've been doing this whole time is really just trying to enjoy," she reflected. "It's helping. I want to keep enjoying. I try not to focus at all on winning or losing because I'm not playing tennis to win, I'm playing tennis because I love it.

" This liberated approach has yielded a brand of fearless, joyful tennis that has proven impossible for anyone, even a champion of Swiatek's caliber, to handle. With the draw wide open, the 21-year-old Ukrainian now strides as the overwhelming favorite into the quarterfinals, her name at the forefront of those destined to become Roland Garros' first-time women's champion





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