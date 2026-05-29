Marta Kostyuk extends clay winning streak to 15 matches to reach fourth round at French Open

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine has beaten Viktorija Golubic to reach the fourth round at the French Open

PARIS — Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-3 Friday to reach the fourth round at the French Open for the second time, setting up a big match against four-time champion Iga Swiatek.

The 15th-ranked player is in an excellent run of form and extended her winning streak on clay to 15 matches. Ahead of Roland Garros, she won in Madrid — the biggest title of her career — after she claimed another clay-court title in Rouen, France. She previously reached the fourth round in Paris in 2021, when she lost to Swiatek. A rematch is coming up next after Swiatek defeated fellow Polish player Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4.

Also advancing to the fourth round was Wang Xiyu of China, who beat Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 7-5. The Chinese qualifier has still not dropped a set in her campaign. In men’s action, a day after top-ranked Jannik Sinner was upset after he twice failed to serve out the match in the third set, three-time champion Novak Djokovic later takes on Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, chasing a first major title in Paris, continues his quest for his first major trophy against Frenchman Quentin Halys during the evening session. Andrey Rublev meets Nuno Borges and Casper Ruud faces Tommy Paul. NASCAR Power Rankings: Daniel Suárez, Christopher Bell SurgePackers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested On Charges Related To Domestic AbuseNASCAR Power Rankings: Daniel Suárez, Christopher Bell SurgePackers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested On Charges Related To Domestic AbuseFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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