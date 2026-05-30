Martínez comes up with key hit, fielding play as Guardians hold on for 4-3 win over Red Sox

Angel Martínez had an RBI single during Cleveland's four-run first and made a key defensive play in the second inning as the Guardians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Friday night.

— Angel Martínez had an RBI single during Cleveland's four-run first and made a key defensive play in the second inning as the Guardians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Cleveland's Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo broke out of slumps with two hits apiece. Caleb Durbin had an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Red Sox. They have dropped six of seven. Colin Holderman , the second of six Guardians' pitchers, got the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball.

Starter Slade Cecconi allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Cade Smith picked up his MLB-leading 20th save. Boston's Brayan Bello, who came in after opener Tyler Samaniego allowed four runs in the first, threw seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits with five strikeouts. Samaniego allowed six straight singles with one out, including RBI base hits by Rhys Hoskins and Angel Martínez.

Hoskins scored after Boston center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela bobbled Martinez's line drive while getting it out of his glove for an error. Patrick Bailey extended Cleveland's lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to bring in Manzardo. In the second inning, Boston's Mickey Gasper tried to score from second after Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio was unable to field Isiah Kiner-Falefa's grounder, but Martínez easily threw out Gasper. Boston got all of its runs in the fifth.

It opened the inning with four straight hits, including Marcelo Mayer's RBI base hit and a double by Durbin down the right-field line to bring home Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Jarren Duran also had a sacrifice fly. Up next Boston right-hander Sonny Gray looks for his fourth win in May. LHP Parker Messick was set to start for Cleveland.





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Associated Press

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Sox Struck Gold; Rookie Southpaw Emerging As Rotation StarIf he hadn't already had his coming-out party, Boston Red Sox rookie Connelly Early conducted as many festivities as possible on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Read more »

Red Sox Placing Garrett Whitlock in Yet Another Brutal DevelopmentThe Boston Red Sox lost the veteran reliever to the Injured List on Thursday.

Read more »

Roman Anthony Just Exposed Red Sox Miscommunication On InjuryWhat is going on with the Boston Red Sox and injuries on the roster?

Read more »

Red Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29The Boston Red Sox are struggling once again. After a sweep in Kansas City, it looked like they may have some momentum heading back home. However, they got swe

Read more »