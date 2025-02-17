Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch expands his acting career, joining the cast of HBO's 'Euphoria' for its final season. Details of his role are yet to be revealed, but Lynch expresses excitement about working with the show's team. This role adds to Lynch's long list of recent acting projects.

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch has been a ubiquitous presence since his retirement at the end of the 2019 season. He has graced commercials, television shows, and movies, even making a surprise appearance at Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders press conference. Lynch's latest venture takes him to the popular HBO drama series ' Euphoria ', starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

'I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,' Lynch expressed, according to HBO's Instagram. 'At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity.' 'Euphoria' is entering its third and final season and is reportedly adding more prominent names to its cast, including actress Sharon Stone. Lynch's specific role and the number of episodes he'll appear in remain undisclosed. Lynch is a man on the move with a packed filming schedule. He recently portrayed 'King' in Ke Huy Quan's movie 'Love Hurts,' although early reviews haven't painted a picture of a blockbuster success. He's also set to star in a heist movie titled 'The Pickup' alongside a star-studded cast including Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and professional wrestling star (and former college football star!) Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, did the NYPD ever resolve the mystery of Marshawn's unreliable witness testimony? And which establishment failed to provide Marshawn with his pico de gallo





