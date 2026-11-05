Marshals Season 2 Takes First Hiatus November 8 For Cupertino Marathon

CBS Marshals pauses its second season on November 8 to feature a special three-hour marathon of the legal drama Cupertino, delaying episode six until November 15.

The television series Marshals is taking an unexpected break from its broadcast schedule this week. The CBS spinoff created by Taylor Sheridan will not air new episodes on Sunday, November 8. This marks the first hiatus for the show since it premiered in October 2025.

Marshals Broadcast Schedule Disrupted

CBS has announced that Sunday, November 8, will feature a special programming block instead of the usual Marshals episode. The network is dedicating the entire evening slot to a marathon of its new legal drama, Cupertino. Viewers who tune in at 8 p.m. ET will see a new episode of Cupertino followed by reruns of the premiere and second episodes. This move shifts focus away from the Yellowstone franchise spinoff for one week.

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The sixth episode of Marshals season two, titled Roughstock, will be delayed until the following Sunday. The show will return to its regular time slot on Sunday, November 15. This interruption breaks a consistent weekly release pattern that the series has maintained since its debut. Fans expecting the next installment of Kayce Dutton's story must wait an extra seven days.

Cupertino Gets Prime Sunday Exposure

The decision to pause Marshals supports the promotion of Cupertino, which traditionally airs on Thursday nights. CBS aims to give the legal drama greater visibility by placing it in the highly viewed Sunday night lineup. Late October announcements confirmed this strategic scheduling change to boost ratings for the newer series. The network hopes to capture the audience already watching Marshals and Tracker before transitioning them to Cupertino content.

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This scheduling shift highlights the competitive landscape within CBS Sunday night programming. While Marshals has established strong viewership numbers in its second season, the network is leveraging that momentum to introduce another hit. The three-hour marathon provides a substantial window for Cupertino to attract new viewers who might otherwise miss its Thursday broadcasts. It represents a significant opportunity for the legal drama to expand its fanbase rapidly.

Kayce Dutton Storyline Continues Later

The narrative of Marshals remains focused on Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton working with US Marshals in Montana. Recent episodes have resolved major plot points while introducing new complications involving character Cal played by Logan Marshall-Green. Health issues affecting Cal are set to impact the team dynamics in upcoming episodes. The hiatus occurs just as relationships between Kayce and Andrea Cruz played by Ash Santos are developing further.

Viewers will need to wait until November 15 to see how these personal and professional threads unfold. The break allows the production team time between filming blocks while keeping the audience engaged with other CBS offerings. Despite the temporary pause, the show continues to perform well in ratings comparisons against other network dramas. The Yellowstone universe expansion through shows like Marshals demonstrates the enduring popularity of the franchise.

Impact On Viewer Expectations And Future Episodes

This early-season hiatus is unusual for a show that has maintained steady weekly deliveries since October. Typically, networks reserve breaks for mid-season or holiday periods rather than early in the calendar year. The choice to interrupt such a successful run suggests confidence in viewer retention despite the gap. CBS likely believes that the appeal of Cupertino will keep audiences tuned in during the transition.

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The delay also affects the momentum built around the Roughstock episode cliffhangers. Narrative tension regarding Cal's condition and the evolving partnership between Kayce and Cruz will remain unresolved for a week. Producers may use this time to adjust pacing or marketing strategies for the remainder of the season. The return date of November 15 sets a clear expectation for when the next chapter begins airing nationally.