Taylor Sheridan's Marshals sees a significant rise in Rotten Tomatoes scores and maintains strong viewership for Season 2, proving its worth despite early criticism.

Taylor Sheridan's latest western drama, Marshals, is demonstrating a powerful resilience on CBS as it enters its second season. The series, which follows the character Kayce Dutton after the events of Yellowstone, has consistently improved in critical reception while maintaining a massive audience base. Despite initial hurdles in establishing its identity separate from its predecessor, the show has carved out a successful niche in the television landscape.

Marshals Season 2 Ratings Surpass Season 1 Audience Scores

Marshals Season 2 has achieved a significantly higher Rotten Tomatoes audience score compared to its first season, marking a clear shift in viewer sentiment. While the premiere in March of this year struggled with a 28% audience score, the current season has climbed to a 52% approval rating. This 24 percentage point increase highlights the show's ability to refine its narrative and retain its fanbase over time.

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The improvement in critical reception is particularly notable given the mixed reviews the show received upon its initial launch. Early critics assigned the series a score of 48%, which was considered underwhelming for a spinoff of the hit franchise Yellowstone. However, the consistent upgrades in viewer satisfaction suggest that the audience is finding value in the character-driven storytelling that defines the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Director Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut have guided the series through this transition, allowing the narrative to evolve beyond the initial expectations of Western procedural fans. The gradual acceptance of the show by its audience indicates that viewers are prioritizing the continuity of Kayce Dutton's story over strict genre adherence to traditional Western tropes.

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Viewership Numbers Defy Critical Reception Trends

Despite the early negative reviews, Marshals has consistently delivered strong viewership numbers, becoming the most-watched broadcast show of the 2025-26 season in its early stages. The series averaged 19.3 million viewers across 35-day multiplatform ratings during its first season, outperforming other major network hits like Tracker. This discrepancy between critical scores and audience size underscores the unique appeal of the Yellowstone spinoff.

Luke Grimes continues to anchor the series as the US Marshal Kayce Dutton, navigating a new chapter in his life after the loss of his wife, Monica. The character's journey provides a compelling core that keeps viewers engaged, even when the procedural elements of the show face skepticism from traditional Western enthusiasts. Grimes' performance remains a central pillar of the show's success, bridging the gap between the original series and its new procedural format.

The show's ability to draw millions of viewers while receiving modest critical scores highlights a growing trend in television where dedicated franchise fans drive engagement independently of critic consensus. This phenomenon allows Marshals to maintain its position on CBS without relying on universal critical acclaim, proving that strong character continuity can sustain a series through initial rough patches.

Strategic Positioning Within the Taylor Sheridan Universe

Marshals serves as a crucial extension of the vast Taylor Sheridan empire, which continues to expand beyond the original Yellowstone finale. The series offers a different flavor of the Sheridan brand by focusing on law enforcement rather than ranching politics, yet it retains the emotional weight and high-stakes drama that fans have come to expect. This strategic pivot allows the franchise to explore new genres while leveraging its established brand recognition.

Spencer Hudnut, who serves as the showrunner and writer, has been instrumental in crafting the tone of the second season. His work with writers such as Maggie Schroeder and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. has helped establish a distinct identity for the show. The creative team has focused on integrating the US Marshals setting with the underlying narrative threads of the Dutton family legacy, creating a hybrid experience for viewers.

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The involvement of directors like Greg Yaitanes and Gonzalo Amat has also contributed to the visual and narrative polish of the series. Their efforts have helped elevate the production quality, ensuring that the show stands on its own merits rather than resting solely on the shoulders of its famous predecessor. This dedication to craft is evident in the rising audience scores and sustained viewership numbers.

Future Outlook and Network Standing for Marshals

As Marshals continues its run, the series is well-positioned to solidify its status as a staple of CBS programming. The combination of a growing critical score and a dedicated viewership base provides a stable foundation for long-term success. The network has shown confidence in the show's potential, allowing it the time necessary to find its footing and develop a loyal following.

The 2026 release window presents an opportunity for the series to further capitalize on the momentum built in its first season. With Luke Grimes leading the cast and a growing ensemble of characters, the show is expanding its narrative scope beyond the immediate aftermath of the Yellowstone timeline. This expansion allows for new storylines that can attract both existing fans and new viewers.

The ongoing success of Marshals demonstrates the enduring power of the Taylor Sheridan brand in contemporary television. By balancing procedural elements with deep character development, the show has managed to overcome initial skepticism and establish itself as a viable standalone series. Its trajectory suggests that the Yellowstone spinoff will continue to thrive in the competitive broadcast landscape, offering a unique blend of western drama and modern law enforcement storytelling for years to come.