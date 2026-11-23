This article provides previews for upcoming episodes of CBS Marshals Season 2, including episodes 7 through 9. It details plot points involving Kayce and Belle infiltrating a cult, a diamond heist shootout, and a cartel conspiracy. The piece also highlights personal storylines for the main characters and notes cast changes.

Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

" CBS's Marshals S02E07"Under the Influence" sends Kayce and Belle undercover in a cult after a missing federal agent. Marshals S02E08"Bad Medicine" drops the team into a diamond heist shootout as Kayce, Cal, and Belle face fallout at home. Marshals S02E09"Off the Rails" pits Kayce's team against a cartel-linked conspiracy and a hitman targeting a key witness. Luke Grimes says a Marshals flashback with Kelsey Asbille's Monica feels more likely and more poignant than Kevin Costner's John.

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) makes the case that the unit is ready to run security on a one-of-a-kind court case. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode, stick around for overviews and images for S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Marshals Season 2: S02E07 – S02E09 Previews), to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group. As they gain the cult's trust, they discover that both the agent and their own lives might be at risk. Also, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals are prepared to secure an unprecedented trial.

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Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Marshals Season 2 Episode 8:"Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping.

Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate ('s Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular"Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second seasonServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Frank's in charge, and a boa constrictor goes MIA in tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control, S05E08:"Boas and Spiders.

" Here's a look! Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note. With CBS's NCIS: New York returning in December, here's a look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River" and December 8th's S01E08:"Statuario.

"Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" and S04E08:"Birder Most Foul.

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"Scooby-Doo: Origins: Mckenna Grace Spent 2 Years Locking Down Daphne Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins star Mckenna Grace discusses taking on the role of Daphne and how long she worked to lock down the role. Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note. With CBS's NCIS: New York returning in December, here's a look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River" and December 8th's S01E08:"Statuario.

"Nicolas Cage offers the Maddenesque response"I'm not Frank Caliendo" to criticisms of the Prime Video Madden biopic; the comedian responds. Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" and S04E08:"Birder Most Foul.

"Two more Elin Hilderbrand novels are on their way to becoming series, as 28 Summers and The Rumor have been put into development.