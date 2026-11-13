Marshals Season 2 Episode 6 Roughstock Airs November 15 On CBS

Marshals Season 2 Episode 6 Roughstock returns to CBS on November 15. Kayce Dutton leaves jurisdiction to help Mo while Andrea leads the team in his absence.

Marshals officially returns to CBS on Sunday, November 15, with Season 2, Episode 6, titled Roughstock. This episode continues the narrative of Kayce Dutton, portrayed by Luke Grimes, as he navigates his new career with the U.S. Marshals Service while still being pulled back into the complicated dynamics of his family and community. The show remains a cornerstone of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, blending crime procedural elements with deep character studies set against the rugged Montana landscape.

Episode 6 Roughstock Plot Summary And Cast Updates

The core plot of Roughstock begins with a significant shift in team leadership. With senior Marshal Calaway absent from the office, Deputy Andrea is forced to step up as the acting team leader. This change in hierarchy immediately tests her authority when Kayce Dutton decides to venture outside official Marshals jurisdiction. Dutton takes this independent action to help Mo Dutton track down Mo's missing nephew, disregarding the strict protocols that usually govern their operations.

Also read Marshals Season 2 Adds Scarlett Burke as Shelby Gaines in Episode 8

Meanwhile, a parallel storyline develops away from the main case. Calaway travels to Salt Lake City to see a cancer specialist, a move that reveals the personal stakes involved in his character's arc. During this trip, Belle accompanies Cal, and the two develop a closer personal connection. This subplot adds emotional depth to the episode, showing how the agents manage personal crises while maintaining their professional duties in a high-stakes environment.

Character Dynamics And Jurisdictional Conflicts

The tension in this episode stems from the clash between personal loyalty and professional duty. Kayce Dutton's decision to act outside his jurisdiction highlights the ongoing struggle he faces since leaving the Yellowstone Ranch. Although he has traded his family's ranching empire for a career in law enforcement, his deep connections to the region and his family often compel him to prioritize personal missions over bureaucratic rules. This behavior underscores the central theme that fresh starts do not guarantee quiet lives for members of the Dutton family.

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Andrea's role as the interim leader is crucial in this context. She must balance the need for results with the necessity of following procedure. When Kayce bypasses the chain of command to assist Mo, Andrea is placed in a difficult position. Her response to this insubordination will likely define the team dynamics for the remainder of the season, especially as the line between supporting family and enforcing the law becomes increasingly blurred.

Taylor Sheridan Universe Expansion And Thematic Depth

Marshals is a direct continuation of the Taylor Sheridan universe, which includes hit series such as Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. Each show explores worlds that are brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival. Sheridan's storytelling approach focuses on characters who do what they must to survive and live with the consequences. In Marshals, this is reflected in Dutton's use of his military experience and his intimate knowledge of Montana to pursue dangerous criminals.

The series also serves as a bridge between different factions within the larger narrative. Dutton's efforts to raise his son, Tate, while maintaining his connection to the Broken Rock Reservation create ongoing tension. This subplot intersects with the political landscape of the reservation, where Thomas Rainwater faces increasing pressure from a younger generation seeking change. These layers of conflict provide a rich backdrop for the crime-fighting narrative, grounding the action in deeper social and familial issues.

What Comes Next For The Marshals Team

The immediate aftermath of Roughstock will likely involve fallout from Dutton's unauthorized actions. The team must now address the risks taken and the potential compromise of jurisdictional integrity. For viewers, the next episodes will probably explore how Andrea solidifies her leadership and how Cal's health news impacts his performance on the job. The relationship between Cal and Belle also promises to be a significant emotional thread moving forward.

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As the season progresses, the show continues to expand its reach within the Sheridan canon. The integration of Dutton's past with his present duties offers a unique perspective on redemption and responsibility. Fans can expect further exploration of how the Dutton legacy influences every decision Kayce makes. The return to CBS marks a key moment for the series, reaffirming its place among the network's top drama offerings.