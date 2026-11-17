In Marshals season 2 episode 6, Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton defies Andrea Cruz's orders during a missing person case, raising concerns about the chain of command.

In Marshals season 2 episode 6, titled ' Roughstock,' Luke Grimes' character Kayce Dutton pushes against the limits of his role as a US Marshal. With Peter 'Cal' Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green, away and Andrea Cruz, played by Ash Santos, in charge, Kayce chooses to defy her judgment during an investigation tied to Broken Rock. The episode shows a character who is still learning the job, and the consequences of his choice are far from simple.

Kayce's storyline in this episode centers on a missing person connected to Broken Rock. Instead of following Andrea's instructions, he pursues his own investigation in a way that feels more forceful than helpful. The show's central tension is whether a character known for rebellious instincts can work within an institution that expects discipline.

Also read Marshals S02E06: 'Roughstock' Preview: Kayce Tracks Mo's MIA Nephew

Kayce Dutton Investigates Against Andrea Cruz's Judgment

Kayce Dutton ignores Andrea Cruz's better judgment and investigates the disappearance on his own terms. His approach is rougher and less professional than what is expected of a US Marshal, even though it uncovers evidence of a murder. The episode makes clear that his methods carry real risk.

Kayce's decision to defy Andrea's orders gives him freedom to move in a less official capacity. Working outside the law while representing the law is a difficult balance, and the episode highlights how little room there is for error. Kayce finds answers and returns to Broken Rock with a clearer understanding of what happened, but the story suggests the outcome could have ended tragically.

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Andrea Cruz Faces Consequences and a Chain of Command Test

Andrea Cruz's authority is tested after Kayce's decision to act against her wishes. The disciplinary response to his behavior is limited to a talking-to, which the episode presents as a troubling outcome for a rule-breaking officer. That lack of a stronger response is what makes the moment feel significant.

Peter Calvin is set to receive more significant treatment and take medical leave, which will leave Andrea Cruz in charge of the larger team. The episode presents Kayce's defiance as a preview of how the team will handle leadership changes. Andrea's authority will be central in future episodes, and Kayce's decision to ignore her orders should have been taken far more seriously.

Kayce Dutton and Andrea Cruz's Personal Relationship Complicates Leadership

Kayce Dutton's personal relationship with Andrea Cruz may be affecting how he respects her authority. The two characters have not crossed into a romance, but Andrea has been finding comfort in being close to Kayce and has been sleeping on his couch with some regularity. That closeness may have made Kayce feel he could act against her orders.

The relationship dynamic may make it harder for Kayce to see Andrea as a leader rather than a friend or confidant. This tension puts the chain of command in question for Marshals as the series continues. Marshals season 2 has created a serious issue for its characters, and how the team handles authority will shape what comes next.