Marshals Season 2 Episode 5 Returns on CBS Sunday, November 15

Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals, which resumes on CBS after a two-week break with a storyline that tests the team's loyalties.

CBS and Paramount have built a new Yellowstone spin-off called Marshals, which follows Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, in a procedural format. The series returns from a two-week break with a new episode on Sunday, November 15, after the network skipped its scheduled Sunday, November 8 episode. Marshals has already become a ratings success for CBS, and its second season airs this fall.

The spin-off arrived after the flagship Yellowstone series ended, at a time when many viewers were unsure what would come next for the franchise. Instead of continuing the ranch drama in the same style, the new show takes a procedural approach and centers on one of the least explored characters from the original series.

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Why Luke Grimes Hesitated to Return as Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes initially did not want to return to the role after Yellowstone ended. In an interview with THR, Grimes said he did not think he wanted to come back because he felt Kayce's story had ended perfectly in the first show.

Grimes explained that Kayce had reached his dream life, having everything he had been fighting for and literally riding off into the sunset. According to Grimes, what broke that world open was the realization that the dream life was no longer possible, which gave the character a new reason to exist on screen.

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Grimes ultimately agreed to return after showrunner Spencer Hudnut convinced him, and he received support from Taylor Sheridan. Marshals then arrived earlier this year and became a ratings juggernaut for CBS, bringing the Yellowstone universe back to the network's schedule in a new format.

Roughstock Episode Shifts Team Dynamics in Marshals Season 2

In Marshals Season 2, Episode 5, titled Roughstock, the storyline centers on Cal, played by Logan Marshall-Green, who travels to Salt Lake to see a cancer specialist. Belle, played by Arielle Kebbel, tags along without anyone else on the team knowing about the trip.

The episode raises a direct question about whether Cal and Belle are starting a new romance, and what that development could mean for the team's working relationships. The answer is positioned as a potential turning point for several character dynamics within the series.

While Cal is away, Andrea, played by Ash Santos, temporarily takes the reins of the team. Problems arise when Kayce steps outside the marshal's jurisdiction to help his friend Mo, played by Mo Brings Plenty, after Mo's nephew goes missing, putting Kayce's actions in direct tension with the rules that govern his role.

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CBS Schedule Changes and What Viewers Can Expect Next

Viewers will not see a new Marshals episode on Sunday, November 8, because CBS announced a two-week break for the series. The show returns to its regular schedule on Sunday, November 15, with Episode 5 serving as the next installment for fans following the season.

For audiences, the return matters because the episode brings together a personal medical storyline for Cal, a possible romance involving Belle, and a jurisdictional conflict for Kayce. Each thread affects how the team operates, and the outcome of Mo's missing-nephew case will carry consequences for the characters involved.

Season 2 continues to air this fall on CBS, so the November 15 episode sits within a broader run of new installments. Fans who follow the Yellowstone universe can track how the spin-off builds on the character history established in the flagship series while expanding into a procedural structure.