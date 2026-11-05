Marshals Season 2 Episode 5 Delayed to November 15 After Ratings Success

CBS postpones the next Marshals episode from November 8 to November 15. The Yellowstone spin-off retains 15 million viewers despite format changes from the flagship series.

The upcoming broadcast of the CBS procedural drama Marshals has been officially rescheduled by the network, pushing the next episode air date from November 8 to November 15. This postponement marks the first scheduled hiatus for the show during its second season run. The delay provides viewers with an extra week before returning to the ongoing investigations and personal storylines that have defined the recent episodes.

Marshals Viewership Retains Strong Ratings

The Marshals series continues to demonstrate significant audience retention and popularity on broadcast television. The show retained fifteen million viewers across both broadcast and streaming platforms following its recent episode. This viewership number confirms the program's ability to hold onto a large audience base despite the competitive nature of Sunday night television scheduling. The consistent numbers indicate that the shift in format has not alienated the core demographic of Taylor Sheridan fans.

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Format Shift From Family Drama To Procedural

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut led a strategic pivot from the serialized neo-Western family drama of the flagship series to a network procedural format. The structure now features a case-of-the-week law enforcement narrative rather than generational ranch conflicts. Kayce Dutton, portrayed by Luke Grimes, takes center stage as he joins the U.S. Marshals service under the command of Pete Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green. Pete Calvin serves as Kayce Dutton's former Navy SEAL buddy and mentor in this new law enforcement capacity. This structural change moves the focus away from the Dutton family business to federal law enforcement duties.

Critical Reception And Audience Division

Critics and fans remain sharply divided over the absence of traditional ranch-focused family tension in the spin-off. The procedural format received a 48 percent critic score and a 28 percent audience score on review aggregators. Despite these mixed critical reviews, the show achieved the highest ratings among all current and past season broadcasts. Critics blasted the new direction, yet the numerical data proves it is an undeniable ratings juggernaut. The audience continues to tune in regardless of the critical consensus on the narrative shift.

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Season Two Storylines And Character Depth

Marshals returned for its second season on October 4, further exploring Kayce Dutton's life as a single father. The narrative delves into the aftermath of his wife Monica's death, played by Kelsey Asbille, during a diving accident. The plot also expands to include detailed character development for the other team members within the marshal squad. This focus allows the series to build a sizeable audience in its designated Sunday 8 pm CBS time slot. The show has found its rhythm after the initial blowback from long-time fans of the original franchise.

Postponement Context And Broadcast Schedule

The decision to move the episode from November 8 to November 15 is not an unusual occurrence for broadcast networks. Scheduled breaks are standard practice for maintaining production schedules and allowing cast members time off. This specific postponement represents the first break for the Marshals series during its current season run. Viewers should plan their viewing routines accordingly, as the next installment will air on the rescheduled date of November 15. The network has maintained an iron grip on the slot despite the temporary delay.