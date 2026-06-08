Marshals Season 2: Cal-Belle FansShould Be Worried: Marshall-Green

Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel discussed Cal & Belle's fate heading into the second season of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals.

Marshals Season 1 ended with Tom Weaver exposed as the mastermind and set up as Season 2’s major villain. Cal and Belle were left under heavy gunfire in the finale, making their Marshals Season 2 fate a major cliffhanger.

Logan Marshall-Green confirmed Cal survives Marshals Season 2’s return, but warned he won’t come through unscathed. Arielle Kebbel says Marshals Season 2 opens by picking up that attack immediately, and Marshall-Green says Cal-Belle fans"should be worried.

") but also the second season's main villain. Since this is"Yellowstone," you know it's going to come down to some seriously shady land dealings – the Dutton shadow looms large. But that's not the worst part. That"honor" would be saved for Cal , who were ambushed and taking serious gunfire from killers working for the Weavers when the season wrapped up its run.

With work underway on the next season, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead for Season 2 with Marshall-Green and Kebbel offering some insights into what the future holds for their characters. , Marshall-Green confirmed that he would be returning – though not exactly as you remember him.

"I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away of shooting . I can tell you that we're all going through things – without giving anything away," he shared.

Kebbel added,"I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming with a pick up of that moment. My head is so deep into season two already.

" If you're finding their words a bit concerning, you should. "You should be worried,"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.

Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate . Check out our preview for tonight's season opener of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E01:"Detroit.

"Though the NBA Finals Game 3 watch party for Knicks fans is canceled, the NYPD and MSG weren't on the same page about Trump being the reason. House star Hugh Laurie pushed back on a social media critique claiming that Season 1 was nothing more than the"Same narrative every episode.

"With music superstar and global icon P! NK set to host tonight's big event, here's our preview/viewing guide for CBS's 2026 Tony Awards. Earth, Wind & Fire: Questlove's HBO Doc Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look! Set to premiere on HBO tonight at 9 pm ET, here's our preview for Earth, Wind & Fire .

Check out our preview for tonight's season opener of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E01:"Detroit.

"Though the NBA Finals Game 3 watch party for Knicks fans is canceled, the NYPD and MSG weren't on the same page about Trump being the reason. House star Hugh Laurie pushed back on a social media critique claiming that Season 1 was nothing more than the"Same narrative every episode.

"With music superstar and global icon P! NK set to host tonight's big event, here's our preview/viewing guide for CBS's 2026 Tony Awards.





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