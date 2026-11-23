Taylor Sheridan's Marshals Season 2 receives a disappointing 52% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, yet continues to draw 8 million weekly viewers on CBS.

Paramount Global's Yellowstone franchise expansion continues to face critical headwinds as Marshals Season 2 secures a disappointing audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which premiered its second run on October 4, 2026, has accumulated just enough viewer reviews to lock in a 52% approval rating as of November 23, 2026. This metric signals a notable decline in audience enthusiasm compared to the initial buzz surrounding the franchise's earliest entries.

Ratings Drop Reflects Viewer Disinterest

The current 52% score represents a significant improvement over the first season, which languished at a dismal 28% based on over 500 user ratings. However, the new score is derived from fewer than 50 ratings, indicating a small sample size that still highlights widespread viewer disinterest in the current iteration of the story. Despite the numerical uptick, the sentiment remains largely negative, with many critics labeling the series as Taylor Sheridan's weakest production to date. The disconnect between improved numbers and continued criticism suggests that while the audience base has stabilized, the quality of engagement has not recovered to satisfactory levels.

Also read Marshals Season 2 Preview: Under the Influence, Bad Medicine, and Off the Rails

Writer Criticism Outweighs Viewership Gains

Industry observers note that the writing remains the primary point of contention for fans of the Yellowstone universe. Many viewers feel that the characters have become uninteresting and lack the depth that defined the original Dutton Ranch saga. Spencer Hudnut, the showrunner behind Marshals, faces scrutiny as the series attempts to diverge from the family drama roots that made the original hit a cultural phenomenon. Although the show retains a dedicated fanbase, the prevailing opinion among those who do review the episodes is that the narrative execution fails to meet the high standards set by previous installments in the franchise.

Procedural Format Diverges From Original

Marshals operates under a fundamentally different structure than its predecessors, expanding the episode count to 20 for Season 2. This marks the longest season in the entire Yellowstone franchise and represents the largest episode count under Taylor Sheridan's portfolio. Each week presents a new case for the US Marshals service to investigate, blending procedural elements with ongoing character arcs. This format contrasts sharply with Dutton Ranch on Paramount+, which follows Beth and Rip Dutton as they attempt to build a new life on a ranch in Texas. Meanwhile, Marshals airs on CBS and follows Kayce Dutton as he joins a team of federal agents to hunt down threats across Montana.

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Strong Ratings Sustain Network Viability

Despite the critical and audience reception struggles, the show's performance on air remains robust. The premiere of Season 1 originally drew the largest viewership of any series not boosted by an NFL game, setting a high bar for initial success. Across Season 2, the series has averaged approximately 8 million live viewers per episode, a figure that ensures its continued viability on the CBS schedule. This level of retention suggests that while critics may dismiss the show, a substantial audience continues to tune in weekly, providing a financial safety net that may guarantee the series' future renewal regardless of its low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Future Outlook Requires Narrative Improvement

The divergence between strong live viewership and poor online audience scores presents a complex challenge for CBS and the producers. While the current trajectory suggests the show will continue to air weekly, the 52% rating indicates a urgent need to improve the writing to satisfy invested fans. Without substantive changes to the character development and plot execution, the show risks alienating the core demographic that initially drove its massive premiere numbers. Kayce Dutton's journey into federal law enforcement remains the central hook, but sustaining long-term interest will require a tighter narrative focus that resonates more effectively with the established Yellowstone fanbase.