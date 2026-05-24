Marshals Season 1 Finale - S01E13: Wolves at the Door Preview

Get a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's season ender of CBS's Marshals, S01E13: Wolves at the Door.

Kayce and the U.S. Marshals face threats from all sides in tonight's season finale of CBS 's Marshals , S01E13: Wolves at the Door. Marshals season finale S01E13, Wolves at the Door, sends Kayce and the team into a deadly hunt after Rainwater is targeted.

An assassination attempt on Rainwater sparks a race to find the attacker before a wider conspiracy tears through Broken Rock. A militia attack raises the stakes as Kayce realizes the threat facing Marshals and Broken Rock is bigger than anyone knew. With CBS's Marshals rolling out its season finale tonight, S01E13: Wolves at the Door finds the marshals hunting down the person who attempted to assassinate Rainwater, while a militia attack reveals a larger conspiracy.

After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Fred Hayes/CBS, the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks ahead of tonight's finale showdown, the U.S. Marshals, and Broken Rock Reservation are under threat from all sides in tonight's season finale of CBS's Marshals, S01E13: Wolves at the Door.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate.

CBS's Marshals season ender preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks ahead of tonight's finale showdown





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