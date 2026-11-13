Marshals: Nov. 22nd's S02E07: 'Under the Influence' Images Released

After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07: 'Under the Influence.'

After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

" Marshals Season 2 Episode 7,"Under the Influence," sends Kayce and Belle undercover inside a dangerous cult. The CBS drama reveals the full S02E07 preview, as Kayce and Belle race to find a federal agent gone dark. Marshals also previews Episode 6,"Roughstock," and Episode 8,"Bad Medicine," as team tensions keep building.a whole ton of credit for keeping us on our toes. But it's worth it considering how much the series has been sharing about what's still to come this season.

Also read Marshals Season 2 Intensifies Conflict Over Broken Rock Leadership

This Sunday, we have S02E06:"Roughstock" hitting our screens, and on November 29th, we have S02E08:"Bad Medicine.

" In between, we have S02E07:"Under the Influence," which finds Kayce and Belle going undercover to infiltrate a dangerous cult. Previously, we had the official overview and a single first-look image, but now we have the full official image gallery waiting for you below in our updated Season 2 preview rundown:Marshals Season 2 Episode 6:"Roughstock" – With Cal away in Utah seeing a cancer specialist, Andrea steps up as team leader and is instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew.

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Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the rest of the team, Belle accompanies Cal on his trip to Salt Lake City as the two grow closer. Written byPhoto: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Marshals Season 2 Episode 7:"Under the Influence"), to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group.

As they gain the cult's trust, they discover that both the agent and their own lives might be at risk. Also, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals are prepared to secure an unprecedented trial.

Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Marshals Season 2 Episode 8:"Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping.

Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate ('s Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular"Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second seasonServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch TensionsElsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5:"All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for MurderAfter an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life. AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch Tensions