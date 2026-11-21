We've got an early look at what's ahead with the December 6th episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S02E09: 'Off the Rails.'

We've got an early look at what's ahead with the December 6th episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S02E09:"Off the Rails.

" CBS's Marshals sets December 6 for S02E09"Off the Rails," with Kayce facing a cartel-linked witness protection nightmare. Marshals S02E09 sends the team into a manhunt after a hitman targets a key witness in a high-profile federal trial. Scarlett Burke guest stars in Marshals S02E09, with Judd Lormand and Marque Richardson also returning on December 6. Luke Grimes told USA Today he'd welcome Kelsey Asbille back on Marshals, but doubts Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton.once December hits.

Also read U.S. Marshals arrest teen in Mesa wanted for Connecticut shooting

After checking out our previews for S02E07:"Under the Influence" and S02E08:"Bad Medicine," check out the official overview and first-look image that was released for December 6th's S02E09:"Off the Rails" – featuring"Off the Rails" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Marshals, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Beau Knapp ), to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group.

As they gain the cult's trust, they discover that both the agent and their own lives might be at risk. Also, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals are prepared to secure an unprecedented trial.

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Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Marshals Season 2 Episode 8:"Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping.

Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate sounds the alarm on the BBC's current savings efforts.

DC Studios: If you need proof that James Gunn is happy to be back on the creative side of things, look no further than his Instagram account. We've got an early look at what's ahead with the December 6th episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"CBS's Boston Blue returns next month with the start of a three-episode event: S02E07:"Crisis" and S02E08:"Chaos. " Here's an early look... No new Fire Country tonight? No need to worry, because we've got early previews for S05E07:"Fight the Future" and S05E08:"Let It Burn.

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