Marshall Major V Wireless Headphones Deliver Iconic Sound with Modern Tech

Marshall Major V wireless headphones offer iconic Marshall sound, superb features, and future-proof technology with Bluetooth LE Audio.

When you go to a concert and see a Marshall stack behind the band, you know what you’re getting – huge, powerful sound with thunderous bass and crisp high and mid notes. We don’t recommend constructing a Marshall stack in your own home – the neighbors might not love that – and while you can get a portable Bluetooth version, you can also get that same massive sound and keep it all to yourself with the Marshall Major V wireless Bluetooth headphones.

\You can be assured Marshall wouldn’t put its name on anything that has less-than-amazing sound quality, but the sound is just the start when you run through the list of what makes these headphones such a great deal. The Marshall Major V (that’s “Major Five,” not “Major Vee”) headphones are ready now for next-gen Bluetooth LE Audio, so they come future-proofed. Wireless charging, foldability, incredible battery life, and many other great features should put these at the head of your audio shopping list. \The Marshall Major V Bluetooth headphones are remarkably uncomplicated. There’s a customizable “M-Button” that can be easily programmed to access Spotify, or your EQ settings, or whichever voice assistant you prefer. The M-Button and Marshall Bluetooth app on your smartphone make a comprehensive tag team when it comes to making the Major V headphones an entirely personalized experience. One control knob is in charge of the volume, answering phone calls, and the other essentials. The Major V headphones can charge wirelessly or via the included USB-C cable. They also come with a 3.5mm audio cable in case you want to hardwire for a different sound experience. The design of the headphones is also a big part of the appeal. They fold down to an exceptionally compact size for storage or transport, the headband is adjustable, and both the headband and ear cups come in a pebbled leather look, with the iconic Marshall logo on each ear cup. \The features are outstanding, but when you see the Marshall name, you’re expecting that Marshall signature sound, and you get it in spades from the Major V headphones. You also get it for up to 100 hours of playtime on a single charge, and you also get it future-proofed, as the Major Vs are compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio – Low Energy Audio that allows you to get high-fidelity audio with far less battery usage, and also allows multiple sets of headphones or earbuds to connect to the same source of sound. Bluetooth LE Audio isn’t the most common standard now, but it’s spreading like wildfire and soon will be. Upgrading to the Marshall Major V wireless Bluetooth headphones is a power move for serious audiophiles and casual listeners alike, or for anyone who just wants a high-end pair of wireless over-ear headphones with incredible sound, amazing battery life, and total ease of use and personalization





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marshall Major V Headphones Bluetooth LE Audio Wireless Sound Quality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These Marshall Bluetooth Headphones Are Back to Their Lowest Price, Not Even $100 for This Premium PairThe stylish and comfortable Marshall Major V Headphones product great sound for just under $100.

Read more »

Is Marshall Feeling Generous? These On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Are Priced Like a DonationTreat yourself to the Marshall Major V Headphones for under $100.

Read more »

Grab the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones while they’re almost 50% offThe Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and up to 40 hours of battery life, all for a discounted price of just $180 from Amazon.

Read more »

Cambridge Audio Refines Its Melomania P100 SE Wireless Headphones With New FeaturesCambridge Audio has updated its first pair of wireless headphones. The new Melomania P100 Special Edition are an enhanced version of the brand's flagship headphones.

Read more »

Sony’s InZone H9 II are cheaper XM6 wireless headphones with gaming perksSony has expanded its InZone gaming series with new over-ears and wired earbuds, plus keyboard and mouse accessories.

Read more »

Qi2 25W wireless charging is coming to iPhones and 'major Android smartphones'Lawrence is a contributing reporter at Engadget, specializing in our AI overlords, musical doodads and, of course, garden variety gaming and tech. To that end, Lawrence once lost badly in multiplayer Mario to Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto, who laughed gleefully as he threw him down a pit.

Read more »