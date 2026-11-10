Marshall Leese Jailed For Ambulance Joyride With Patient And Paramedic

Marshall Leese receives a 21-month prison sentence for stealing an ambulance from Royal Stoke University Hospital, driving erratically for 20 minutes while a paramedic and elderly patient were trapped inside the vehicle.

Marshall Leese, a 32-year-old man with a history of substance abuse, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing an ambulance and driving it on an unauthorized joyride. The incident occurred in March at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, where Leese seized control of a vehicle while a paramedic and an elderly patient were still inside. He drove the emergency vehicle erratically for more than 20 minutes, ignoring calls to stop and violating traffic signals, which put the lives of those in the back at severe risk.

The Mechanics of The Vehicle Theft

Leese accessed the ambulance, a Fiat Ducato model, while it was parked in a triage bay in 'run lock' mode. This specific vehicle setting keeps the engine running while allowing paramedics to remove the keys from the ignition for short durations. In the moments before the theft, Leese had been ushered out of the driver's seat of a different ambulance by hospital staff. While the driver of the target vehicle had gone inside the hospital building with the keys, Leese entered the parked ambulance. A paramedic was treating a patient in the rear compartment, and the driver had not yet returned to their post, creating the opportunity for Leese to drive the vehicle away.

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Erratic Driving And Paramedic Terror

Prosecutor Robert Holt told the court that the paramedic initially believed his colleague, who held the vehicle keys, had returned to the driver's seat. The situation escalated rapidly when the vehicle began moving without authorization. The terrified paramedic shouted at Leese to pull over, explicitly warning that there were vulnerable individuals in the back of the ambulance. Leese did not reply or attempt to stop the vehicle. Although he was not driving at extreme high speeds, he proceeded through red lights and navigated the roads with significant erratic behavior, creating a dangerous environment for other road users.

Danger Posed To Vulnerable Patient

The elderly patient being transported was in his 80s and suffered from a head injury. He was actively being treated for this condition and was taking blood thinners, a medication that significantly complicates any potential for trauma. Prosecutor Robert Holt emphasized the catastrophic consequences that could have easily occurred during the unauthorized drive. The legal argument stressed that if the ambulance had crashed while transporting the patient on blood thinners, the medical vulnerabilities would have resulted in absolutely no chance of survival for the man in the back seat.

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Police Pursuit And Arrest In Newcastle

Police officers who were called to the scene tracked the stolen ambulance to a petrol station located on the A34 in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Leese exited the vehicle at this location and fled on foot into nearby woodland. He was eventually apprehended after a sniffer dog located him in the area. During his initial police interview, Leese denied taking the vehicle. He claimed he was cycling in the area searching for a friend and stated that he had been approached by a police dog which then bit him. He later admitted to charges of false imprisonment and aggravated vehicle taking at Stoke Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mental Health And Sentencing Factors

Defender Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe presented evidence regarding Leese's 'extraordinarily difficult and chaotic lifestyle.' She highlighted his long-term abuse of alcohol and specifically his daily use of the synthetic drug known as 'monkey dust.' This drug use caused Leese to experience severe delusions and paranoia. In a disturbing state of mind, he believed he was being controlled and receiving coded messages that guided his actions, leading him to take the ambulance. Leese has a record of 16 convictions covering 22 previous offenses, including a prior vehicle theft in 2009.

Judicial Remarks On Public Safety

Recorder Ben Williams KC delivered the sentencing remarks, noting that Leese maintained control of the stolen ambulance for over 20 minutes. The judge acknowledged that Leese displayed a degree of care regarding other vehicles and did not speed recklessly. However, the Recorder emphasized that driving through red lights and operating the vehicle erratically placed other people at significant risk. The paramedic in the vehicle, while primarily concerned for the elderly patient, described himself as being terrified by the entire situation. The court ordered Leese to serve a 21-month jail term in response to these actions.