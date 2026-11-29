Southern's Hall of Fame coach prioritized protecting the SWAC's leading rusher and his football future over playing in the 53rd Bayou Classic.

, protecting Trey Holly's future was more important than having the SWAC's leading rusher on the field for theafter Southern's 31-29 victory over Grambling State that he had decided during the week not to play his injured star running back.

However, he allowed Holly to test his injury during pregame warmups before the Walter Payton Award finalist ultimately determined he could not play.head coach Marshall Faulk answers why Trey Holly did not suit up in the Bayou Classic though he really wanted to.

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"I've been Trey," Faulk said. "And it was a tough conversation to have with him. And I told Trey, I said, it's my job to protect you from you.