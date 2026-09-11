Marsh Appoints Marcus Baker and Michael Walls for 2027 Leadership Transition

Marsh appoints Marcus Baker as chairman and Michael Walls as global head of marine cargo logistics, effective January 1, 2027, to navigate war risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Marsh has officially announced a significant leadership transition within its marine, cargo, and logistics practice, appointing Marcus Baker as the new chairman of the division. Simultaneously, the firm has promoted Michael Walls to the role of global head, a position he will assume on January 1, 2027. This strategic succession plan is designed to stabilize operations as the global shipping industry faces severe disruptions, particularly in critical trade routes.

Baker and Walls Take Lead Roles in 2027

Both Marcus Baker and Michael Walls will begin their expanded responsibilities on January 1, 2027, reporting directly to Andrew George, the president of specialty and industry at Marsh Risk. This structured handover ensures that there is no gap in executive oversight during a period of heightened volatility in marine insurance markets. The appointments reflect Marsh's long-term commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in specialty risk management.

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Marcus Baker brings forty-five years of industry experience to the new chairman role, with thirty-two of those years spent specifically at Marsh. His deep tenure has been instrumental in building the firm's marine practice from the ground up. As chairman, Baker will not be retiring but will remain actively involved in maintaining key relationships with global markets.

Michael Walls, who joined Marsh in 2005, currently leads the marine division for Marsh Asia. His promotion to global head signals a strategic shift in focus toward Asian trade routes and emerging markets. Walls will take over the global strategy, leveraging his regional expertise to address the evolving needs of international clients. This elevation from Asia indicates that the firm expects marine risks to grow significantly in these corridors.

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Strategic Focus on Asian Trade and Emerging Markets

The decision to promote Michael Walls from his role as head of Marsh Asia to global head is a clear indication of where the firm sees future growth. As Chinese exports shift toward emerging markets and Asian trade routes become more central to global supply chains, having a leader with direct experience in those corridors matters. Walls's background is expected to translate into better understanding of local risks and solutions for brokers with clients exposed to Asian trade.

Marcus Baker's move to the chairman position is a deliberate retention of market relationships. With thirty-two years at Marsh and deep connections across global marine markets, Baker's continued presence is designed to reassure clients placing business through Marsh that their key contacts remain intact. In a sector where war risk and cargo cover are under strain, stability in relationships can be a competitive advantage.

This dual appointment structure allows Marsh to balance continuity with forward-looking strategy. Baker will lead strategic initiatives tied to world trade while maintaining high-level client connections. Walls will focus on the operational and strategic aspects of the global business, ensuring that the firm remains agile in response to market changes. This approach allows the firm to leverage both historical expertise and regional insight.

Operational Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz

The leadership transition arrives at a challenging time for marine brokers, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remaining severely disrupted. According to Willis Re, at least fifteen container ships were attacked in a ten-day period in mid-October. This surge in attacks has driven sharp changes in war risk cover and exposed gaps between policy wordings that brokers must now navigate carefully.

These incidents have caused sharp shifts in war risk cover, creating immediate pressure on insurers and brokers to adapt their offerings. The attacks highlight the vulnerability of global supply chains to geopolitical tensions and maritime security threats. Marsh's decision to reinforce its leadership team during this period demonstrates a commitment to providing stability and expert guidance to clients facing these unprecedented challenges.

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For marine insurance clients, the key takeaway is that Marsh is prioritizing continuity and Asian expertise as war risk and supply chain disruptions intensify. Clients with exposure to Strait of Hormuz routes should review war risk cover and policy wordings for gaps, as attacks continue and cover terms shift. Engaging with Marsh brokers to confirm coverage details before the January 2027 leadership change is essential for risk management.

Talent Competition and Future Market Consolidation

Competition for specialist marine talent is also intense, with recent hires by Gallagher and law firm DAC Beachcroft underscoring the demand for expertise. Gallagher recently hired a veteran hull and war broker, while DAC Beachcroft added two marine and energy coverage partners. This competition for specialist expertise means Marsh's succession plan must not only retain Baker's relationships but also ensure Walls can hit the ground running.

The firm's ability to attract and retain talent will be tested as demand for war risk and logistics expertise continues to rise. The marine brokerage market will likely see continued talent competition and consolidation of specialist expertise in the coming years. Marsh's move signals a focus on Asia and a commitment to maintaining senior-level market connections, which could deter competitors from poaching key personnel.

For clients, the transition should mean continuity in service, particularly for those with complex war risk or cargo exposures. Expect Marsh to deepen its focus on Asian trade corridors under Walls. Clients with supply chains linked to China and emerging markets should assess whether their broker's expertise aligns with these shifting routes. The real test will come after January 2027, when Walls assumes global leadership and Baker's chairman role evolves. If the transition goes smoothly, Marsh could strengthen its position in a market where expertise is at a premium.