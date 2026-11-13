Mars robot swarms get new GPS-free navigation tech for exploration

A $1.54M German project is developing GPS-free navigation and camera systems for autonomous robot swarms exploring Mars.

A €1.4 million German research project will develop navigation and coordination technology for Mars robot swarms. The system will combine star and Sun sensors with radio beacons and UWB measurements instead of satellite navigation.

Researchers will test the SkyCAM system during the AMADEE-27 Mars-analogue mission in Portugal in April 2027. Researchers in Germany are developing a navigation system that could help autonomous robot swarms explore Mars without relying on satellite-based positioning. The technology will combine star and Sun sensors with a network of radio beacons, allowing robots to determine their location and direction across the Red Planet’s difficult terrain.

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The work is part of VaMEx-ARES, a new three-year research project involving the University of Würzburg. The German Space Agency at the German Aerospace Center has awarded around $1.54 million to two research teams at the university for the work, which began in October 2026. The project forms part of the wider VaMEx initiative, which aims to explore Valles Marineris, a vast canyon system stretching approximately 1864 miles across Mars.

Its proposed robotic swarm would include flying, walking and wheeled machines working together to investigate the region, including caves that may exist beneath its surface. uni-wuerzburg.de+1Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a network of navigation satellites that robots can use to establish their positions. This makes autonomous exploration particularly challenging, especially when machines need to operate across uneven terrain and coordinate with one another.

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Guido Dietl, a professor of satellite communication and radar systems at the University of Würzburg, is leading work on a navigation system to address this problem. His team plans to combine measurements from star and Sun sensors with positioning data collected through a network of radio beacons. The system will use ultra-wideband technology to measure distances and angles to the beacons.

AlphaGenome 2: DeepMind’s DNA model finds nearly 2x more causal variants in cells By combining these measurements, the robots should be able to calculate their positions and travel directions independently. Researchers intend to integrate the navigation hardware and software into the swarm gradually and validate the systems through future field tests under Mars-like conditions. uni-wuerzburg.de+1A second focus of the research is the development of SkyCAM, a camera system created by the team of Hakan Kayal, a professor of space technology at the university.

The system is designed to automatically detect short-lived phenomena in the sky, including lightning, cloud formations, and meteors. Researchers are now adapting it for integration onto the Janus Mars rover. The team also plans to test SkyCAM during the Austrian Space Forum’s AMADEE-27 analog mission in Portugal, scheduled for April 5–18, 2027. The campaign will simulate conditions on Mars to help researchers assess equipment before potential use in space exploration.

Researchers hope to deploy two or three SkyCAM stations during the tests. By recording the same moving objects from different locations and synchronizing their data, the cameras could help estimate an object’s distance, speed and flight path. That information could also support navigation across the robot swarm, allowing its different machines to share observations and coordinate their movements. uni-wuerzburg.de+1VaMEx has been running since 2012 and has now entered its fourth development phase.

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The latest work builds on previous research, with teams now developing the hardware, software and system architecture needed to coordinate different types of The wider VaMEx-ARES consortium includes researchers from the University of Bremen, the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, the Technical University of Braunschweig, the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and RWTH Aachen University. With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector.

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