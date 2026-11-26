Mars is entering Virgo, and these four zodiac signs are getting a major boost of motivation.

If your to-do list has been staring you down, the cosmos is about to hand you a label maker and a strong cup of coffee.

Mars, the planet of action and drive, enters Virgo on November 25, 2026, shifting our collective energy from Leo’s big, dramatic flair to something far more focused and practical. Think less “go big or go home” and more “let’s actually get this done, and get it done right. ” Mars governs our ambition, courage, and physical energy. In Virgo, the sign of health, routines, and service, that fire gets channeled into organizing, fixing, refining, and improving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a fantastic time to start a fitness routine, tackle a big work project, or finally clean out that junk drawer. This isn’t a quick visit, either. Mars will turn retrograde in Virgo in January, slip back into Leo in February, and return to Virgo next spring, so its lessons will unfold in chapters well into 2027. While everyone will feel this hardworking energy, the mutable signs will feel it most directly.