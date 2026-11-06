Mars chasm 10 times longer than the Grand Canyon is still tectonically active, surprising 'marsquake' reveals

New research shows that a powerful 2021 marsquake emanating from Valles Marineris — the largest canyon in the solar system — was triggered by unexpected movement in a fault line deep below the gigantic structure.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsValles Marineris is the largest canyon in the solar system and is clearly visible from space.

The giant chasm is around 10 times longer than the Grand Canyon and nearly five times as deep. , designated S0976a. The Martian equivalent of an earthquake reached magnitude 4.2, which, at the time, was the most powerful quake that InSight or any other Mars lander had ever seen.

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The reason for this is twofold.

First, Mars is smaller than Earth, so its core and mantle have cooled much faster than our planet's and are, therefore, less dynamic. Second, Mars has no. Instead of giant patches of crust butting against each other, the Red Planet's outermost layer is almost completely intact and acts like a giant lid over its cooling molten innards. below Valles Marineris.

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The researchers also simulated several other potential causes of the marsquake, including a major asteroid strike or a landslide within the canyon, but nothing else could explain the patterns they saw. Using seismic wave data captured by InSight, researchers were able to pinpoint the epicenter of the S0976a masquake .

"What makes the result compelling is that several completely different types of evidence point in the same direction," Song said. "Our study opens up exciting possibilities for discovering ongoing seismic activity on other planetary bodies that we might otherwise consider geologically inactive," Song said. InSight sent back a final selfie to Earth on Dec. 19, 2022, showing a heavy coating of Martian dust on its solar panels. Its mission was officially ended two days later.

, head of Imperial College London's Terrestrial and Planetary Seismology Lab, said in the statement.

"Its waves traveled through the core and helped us investigate the deepest part of Mars, and now they are telling us what happened at the source itself. From a single marsquake, we can learn both about the center of the planet and about an active fault beneath one of its most remarkable landscapes.

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" 1,000-mile-long cloud that forms and vanishes on Mars every day obeys 'exotic physics' never seen on Earthmap out Mars' interior: A thick covering of Martian powder blocked its solar panels, preventing the lander from returning signals to Earth and thus ending its mission. This means we currently have no way of detecting new marsquakes.

However, the new study proves that the lander's archived data can still lead to exciting discoveries. Song, J., Kim, D., Kolawole, F., Davis, J. M., Parry, R., & Maguire, R. . Active crustal straining and fault reactivation at Valles Marineris. Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science.

He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won"best space submission" at the and was shortlisted in the"top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly