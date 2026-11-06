Marriott Layoffs 2027 Redmond Hotel Management Change

Marriott ends Redmond management in 2027 causing 91 layoffs. This shift impacts local employment and signals broader industry changes in hotel operations across the region.

Marriott International is terminating its management agreement for a hotel in Redmond, Washington, effective in early 2027. This significant corporate decision will result in the layoff of ninety-one employees. The termination marks the end of a twenty-two-year operational period under Marriott's management brand. The hospitality giant confirmed the staff reductions as part of the transition process to a new operating entity.

The Termination Process and Timeline

The formal end of operations is scheduled for early 2027, providing a specific window for transition activities. This timeline allows the property owners and incoming management team to prepare for the changeover. The announcement confirms that the current workforce will be disbanded as the contract concludes. The ninety-one affected staff members represent the full operational team at this specific Redmond location. The move reflects a strategic realignment of Marriott's portfolio in the Pacific Northwest market.

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Stakeholder Impact and Employee Concerns

The ninety-one employees face immediate uncertainty regarding their employment status and future careers. This sudden workforce reduction impacts the local community and the hospitality labor market in Redmond. Industry experts note that such terminations often create short-term friction for displaced workers seeking new positions. The termination of the management agreement is a contractual matter between Marriott and the property owners. However, the human cost falls squarely on the ninety-one individuals who have dedicated their careers to this establishment.

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Industry Implications and Market Shifts

This decision highlights broader trends in the hotel industry where brands reassess long-term management contracts. Redmond is a major tech hub, and its hospitality sector remains sensitive to corporate travel fluctuations. The twenty-two-year tenure under Marriott suggests the property was a stable asset until this strategic pivot. The change in operators may introduce new service standards or pricing models in the Redmond market. Competitors in the Seattle area will watch this transition closely for signs of shifting demand patterns.

Next Steps for Property and Staff

Property owners are expected to begin interviewing new management companies to assume operations by late 2026. The transition period will involve legal and logistical coordination to ensure a smooth handover. Displaced employees may be eligible for severance packages depending on the terms of their individual employment contracts. Local workforce development agencies may offer resources to assist the ninety-one laid-off workers. The hotel's physical operations will continue until the early 2027 cutoff date without major interruptions.