Married to Real Estate Stars Announce Two New Shows Home Abroad and Deserving Design

Sherrod and Jackson detail their new television projects following the cancellation of their previous hit series. They discuss relocating abroad and providing home makeovers for deserving families.

Reality television couple Sherrod and Jackson have officially confirmed the launch of two distinct new series titled Home Abroad and Deserving Design. This announcement follows the cancellation of their long-running hit show Married to Real Estate after four seasons last year. The couple addressed the conclusion of their previous series with grace, acknowledging the disappointment while expressing deep gratitude for the support of their production team and fans.

The Deep End Podcast Reveals New Project Details

The specific details regarding their upcoming career moves were shared during a recent appearance on The Deep End podcast. During this conversation, Sherrod and Jackson provided exclusive insights into the conceptual frameworks of their two new programs. They explained that the inspiration for these shows stems from their personal professional journeys and a desire to connect with audiences in new ways. The couple emphasized that they are ready to tackle fresh challenges in the reality television landscape.

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Home Abroad represents a significant shift in focus for the duo, centering on the complex process of international relocation. Sherrod highlighted the immense difficulties associated with uprooting one's entire life to establish a new home in a foreign country. She described the show as a documentation of their own travels as they search for a suitable residence abroad. The couple is currently in the midst of production for this series and is headed to Portugal to begin filming.

Jackson elaborated on the narrative arc of Home Abroad, noting that viewers will witness the evolution of their decision-making process. The series will explore how the couple determines what living arrangements are suitable for their family dynamic. Audiences will follow their journey to see where they ultimately end up and which specific house they choose to purchase. The show will also document whether they decide to undertake major renovations on their new property.

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Deserving Design Focuses on Community Giving Back

The second project, Deserving Design, shifts the spotlight from the couple's personal life to their professional expertise in interior design. Sherrod explained that the concept is rooted in their business philosophy of sowing seeds and giving back to the community. She noted that years of appearing on television generated numerous letters and requests from individuals in genuine need of assistance.

To bring this concept to life, the couple opened submissions to the public, receiving an overwhelming response of six hundred requests. They carefully reviewed these applications to identify families who truly deserved a design intervention. The selected recipients will be featured prominently in the new series, allowing audiences to see the transformation firsthand. Sherrod confirmed that Deserving Design is currently in active production, meaning viewers can expect to see results in the near future.

Shazmeen Navrange Reports on Entertainment Industry Updates

This news is reported by Shazmeen Navrange, an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media LLC. Her coverage extends beyond reality television to include royalty, political news, and trending topics that drive online conversations. With more than four years of experience in digital media, Navrange provides depth to stories by uncovering unique angles that resonate with readers.

Navrange holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia and Mass Communication, which informs her comprehensive approach to journalism. She covers a wide variety of subjects, ensuring that her reporting remains accurate and engaging for a diverse audience. Her work at Evolve Media LLC demonstrates a commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

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While the immediate focus remains on the new ventures of Sherrod and Jackson, the broader entertainment landscape continues to shift. Other industry updates include Adam Driver discussing Mister Sinister casting and Mark Wahlberg preparing to return to the Ted franchise. These diverse stories highlight the dynamic nature of current media consumption and the ongoing evolution of popular culture.