Married to Medicine's Contessa Navigates Friendship Challenges with Heavenly

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe's friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes on Married to Medicine continues to be a rollercoaster. Contessa strives for harmony within the group, but acknowledges the inherent power struggle in their personalities. Despite efforts to mend fences, Contessa reveals lingering trust issues and observes a changing dynamic in Heavenly's relationships with other women.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe from Married to Medicine is still trying to navigate the complexities of her friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Contessa made a conscious effort to mend fences with Heavenly during a recent couples' trip to Florida. She aimed to create a positive and lighthearted atmosphere, hoping to avoid any distractions or negativity. Despite their past disagreements and social media disputes, Contessa expresses a desire to move forward and focus on the group dynamic. However, Contessa admits to having trust issues with Heavenly. She jokes about not confiding sensitive information or entrusting her with valuable possessions. Contessa observes a shift in Heavenly's relationships with other women, noting a sense of distance and a lack of deep, intimate conversations. While Heavenly remains a companion for casual outings and gossip, Contessa perceives a lack of genuine emotional connection.





Married To Medicine Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Dr. Heavenly Kimes Friendship Reality TV Dynamics

