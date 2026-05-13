Married to a Clean Freak: The Surprising Effect of Household Chores on Female Desire

The article discusses the findings of a recent academic paper that analyzed two studies involving nearly 500 cohabiting heterosexual couples, looking for links between household chores and sexual desire. The paper revealed that men doing chores around the house boosts female desire, which contradicts traditional beliefs about gender roles in relationships.

I can hear my husband at it now: the clattering, whooshing, sweeping noises that tell me not to disturb him. He is in the zone: the Deep Clean zone.

The sight of my husband doing this should be a potent aphrodisiac. According to a recent academic paper, the sight of my husband doing chores around the house boosts female desire. While some of its findings are not wildly surprising (women do more domestic labour than men), the general gist of it did get me raising all available eyebrows: men doing chores around the house boosts female desire.

Men of Britain, before you don your Marigolds in the hope of becoming more alluring, you must know that this has the opposite effect on some women. Like me





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Household Chores Sexual Desire Gender Roles Traditional Beliefs Female Desire

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