'Don't let this poison your relationship.'

is a huge milestone for any couple. But before you take this life-changing leap and walk down the aisle, it's important to know what you're getting into, with help from people who were once in your shoes.where married men shared advice that single guys are *not* ready to hear.

These are the most important things they had to say about marriage, no matter what your relationship status is:"Marry someone you can enjoy doing absolutely nothing with. Most of marriage is ordinary Tuesdays, not romantic vacations and anniversary dinners.

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"Groceries, clothes, pet supplies, that trip to Target, Walmart, and then Kohl's because you need new towels and none are what you want. If you can't do that without problems arising or finding the time spent at least somewhat engaging, you're in for a long slog.