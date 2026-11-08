Married couple's struggle over firearm leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting in Flagstaff

A struggle over a firearm inside a trailer at a Flagstaff campground ended in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Saturday night.

A struggle over a firearm inside a trailer at a Flagstaff campground ended in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Saturday night. Coconino County deputies responded after a woman reported her husband had a gun and was threatening self-harm.

A struggle over a firearm inside a trailer at a Flagstaff campground ended in a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Saturday night. Coconino County deputies responded to a call from a wife at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 7, who said her husband had a gun and was threatening to use it on himself.

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When officials arrived at the KOA Campground, they said they saw the "man and woman in a physical struggle for a handgun inside a fifth-wheel trailer at the RV park.

" Body camera video showed the moment the deputy arrived at the entrance of the RV, when the woman started telling the man, "No, no, no" as he appeared to fidget with the firearm. The man tells the deputy to not come in, as the deputy holds up his own gun and demands the woman to get away. After the deputy tells the man to "drop the gun," two shots can be heard, as he holds the woman away.

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The events leading up to the struggle over the firearm are unknown. It is unclear if the woman or any deputies were injured. The Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating, and will be led by the Flagstaff Police Department. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors viaInformation in this report was provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and CCSO body camera video from the incident.