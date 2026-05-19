Married At First Sight UK star Leah Tyrer supports footballer girlfriend Maz Pacheco, as Channel 4 holds crisis talks

Married At First Sight UK star Leah Tyrer supported her footballer girlfriend Maz Pacheco at the WSL Football Awards in London on Monday night, as Channel 4 held a crisis discussion about the future of the reality show following 'very serious allegations.' Two women have come forward with allegations of rape by their onscreen husbands.

Married At First Sight UK star Leah Tyrer supported her footballer girlfriend Maz Pacheco at the WSL Football Awards in London on Monday night, despite Channel 4 holding crisis talks about the future of the reality show.

Two women have claimed they were raped by their onscreen husbands during filming of the dating show, while a third described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act. Panic spread among the broadcaster's bosses after the airing of the episodes with the couple. Channel 4 removed all previous seasons of Married At First Sight UK. Leah appeared on the 10th series of the show last year and was matched with Leigh Harris.

They chose to split during the final vow ceremony. However, there is no suggestion Leah is one of the women who has come forward with the allegations. MAFS UK star Leah Tyrer supported her footballer girlfriend Maz Pacheco at the WSL Football Awards in London on Monday night





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Married At First Sight UK Leah Tyrer Maz Pacheco WSL Football Awards Panama Channel 4 Crisis Talks Allegations Rape Premier League Footballer Matchmaker

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