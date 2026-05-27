Married At First Sight UK Star Amy Kenyon Says Therapy Needed After Sexual Degradation by On-Screen Husband

Amy Kenyon, a star of Married At First Sight UK, reveals she required therapy after feeling sexually degraded on and off camera by her husband Luke Debono, in the wake of rape allegations against the show.

Married At First Sight UK star Amy Kenyon has revealed she required therapy after experiencing what she describes as sexual degradation both on and off camera at the hands of her on-screen husband, Luke Debono.

The 30-year-old former wedding planner shared her distressing experience in the wake of a BBC Panorama documentary that exposed rape allegations against the show. Three women came forward with allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against their partners on the program. Amy, who appeared in the 2024 series and later starred in Celebrity Ex On The Beach, said she felt uncomfortable with Luke from the start, claiming he was very sexually explicit and constantly made derogatory jokes.

Reflecting on her time on the show in an interview with The Sun, Amy stated: I had a very, very, very difficult time on the show. And went through all that sexual harassment publicly. I had to have therapy afterwards. Sexual harassment went on, and mine happened on camera.

I just had to deal with it, and everybody was just laughing at it. It was making good TV, even if I did feel uncomfortable 80% of the time. Amy claimed the issues began the moment she walked down the aisle, leading her to burst into tears shortly after the ceremony. She said the jokes and sexually explicit comments started straight away, despite her asking Luke to tone it down during their Bahamas honeymoon.

As soon as he saw people laughing at things he was coming out with, it just got worse and worse and worse. When the show aired, Luke faced widespread backlash from viewers for multiple crude comments about Amy. During a pottery class, he made highly explicit sexual innuendos while handling clay, and he openly discussed their sex life on camera with another groom, using a crude garage metaphor to imply Amy preferred not using protection.

A horrified Amy said she had asked Luke not to share details about their sex life on camera as she wanted to watch the show with her family, and he promised he would not. Then he spoke about it to another groom, and the scene was included. And I did not know until the week that they rang me and said, just to let you know, this is going to happen.

And he was speaking about parking the car in the garage, which sounds disgusting. The couple made it to the final vows but ultimately split in the last episode. Amy believes she had a lucky escape and does not blame the broadcaster, stating they undertook all necessary checks.

However, she thinks there should now be 24-hour surveillance in the MAFS apartments if the show returns. The Daily Mail has contacted MAFS UK and Luke for comment. This revelation comes after reports that the new series of Married at First Sight was axed by Channel 4 bosses following the rape allegations. The dating show was set to return for its eleventh series in September, but plans to air the episodes have reportedly been scrapped.

Earlier, all ten series of MAFS UK were removed from the channel's streaming service, and an external review into contributor welfare was commissioned. Channel 4 stated that no final decision on the future of the series has been made. Security Minister Dan Jarvis expressed extreme concern, suggesting a referral to the police is highly likely. Shona Manderson, one of the three women who made allegations, claimed her partner ejaculated inside her without permission, leading to a pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

The show's production company denies any wrongdoing, but the incidents have sparked widespread outrage and calls for reform in reality TV





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