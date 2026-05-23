Married At First Sight UK Spin-off Moves Forward Despite Sexual Assault Allegations, Changes Planned

Married At First Sight UK bosses are making plans for a spin-off, Second Married At First Sight, despite calls to cancel the show due to sexual assault allegations. Changes are being considered, including the option of separate living quarters.

Married At First Sight UK bosses are reportedly moving full steam ahead with their spin-off, despite calls for the show to be axed following sexual assault allegations .

A production company, CPL, behind the show, has faced claims that two women were raped, while a third woman said she was the victim of a non-consensual sex act. Channel 4 boss Priya Dogra initially declined to apologize after the broadcast of Panorama, but she later said she was 'deeply sorry.

' The alleged victims say the show did not do enough to protect them and that welfare protocols were not sufficient. The marriages on the show are a 'social experiment' and are not legally binding, but cameras follow the couples as they go on 'honeymoon' and move in together, eventually facing the reality of their choices. The allegations have raised questions around the safeguarding processes for reality television





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Married At First Sight UK Sexual Assault Allegations Spinoff Hotel Accommodations Changes Planned

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