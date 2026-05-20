Married at First Sight UK Producers Under Fire as Channel 4 is Accused of 'Regurgitating' News About Groom Arrested for Battering Ex-Girlfriend

The show's press officer accused the press of 'regurgitating' news about a former contestant arrested for battering his ex-girlfriend, and her official statement downplayed the allegations without acknowledging their gravity.

Channel 4 accused the press of 'regurgitating' news about a Married at First Sight UK groom who was allowed to appear on TV despite being arrested for battering his ex-girlfriend.

The broadcaster received warnings about the contestant's history but aired his episode anyway. The press criticized the channel for downplaying the severity of the allegations and for failing to address the potential for contestants to cause harm. The show's producers are being criticized for lacking a rigorous safeguarding system and prioritizing ratings over contestant welfare. The relationship expert and matchmaker for the show are also being questioned.

The show was canceled after two former participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands and a third woman claimed to have been the victim of sexual misconduct





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Channel 4 Press Married At First Sight UK Groom Arrested Ex-Girlfriend TV Episode Producers Relationship Expert Macthmaker English Accused Regurgitating News Downplaying Allegations Concerns Rape Allegations Sexual Misconduct Allegations Welfare Concerns Journalism Criticism Ratings Equality Issues Airc TV Shows Emergency Rescue

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