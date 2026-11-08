Married at First Sight UK Permanently Axed by Channel 4 After Sexual Assault Allegations

Channel 4 confirms Married at First Sight UK is cancelled forever. The network halts the sixth series and withdraws past episodes following serious allegations of non-consensual sexual activity made by former cast members during a BBC Panorama investigation.

Channel 4 has officially confirmed that the reality television series Married at First Sight UK will not return to its broadcasting schedule. This decisive announcement follows a series of serious allegations regarding sexual assault and non-consensual intimate acts made by former participants during filming. The network determined that continuing the program was no longer viable following an extensive internal review and external scrutiny.

Permanent Cancellation of Six-Season Franchise

Priya Dogra, the Chief Executive of Channel 4, stated that the decision to end the show is final and permanent. The broadcaster confirmed that a recorded sixth series, which was in production when the scandal broke, will never be aired. No further production work on the upcoming season will take place, effectively killing the entire future of the UK adaptation of the franchise.

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The network also announced that previous seasons of the show have been permanently removed from its streaming service. The budget previously allocated for Married at First Sight UK will be redistributed to fund new programs. This move marks a complete severance of ties with the popular dating experiment that once served as a flagship program for the channel.

External Review Highlights Welfare Protocol Gaps

An external review conducted by the law firm Clyde & Co examined whether welfare protocols for participants were sufficient at the time the initial claims were raised. The review analyzed twenty hours of footage and thirty-one thousand one hundred seventy-two documents. While the firm found that provisions by Channel 4 and production firm CPL were generally in line with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, it identified specific areas requiring improvement.

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Authors of the report discovered a small number of instances where established protocols were not fully applied. For example, when contributors contravened the Code of Conduct regarding prohibited substances, they received a final warning instead of being removed from the program. The review concluded that while the framework existed, its application lacked consistency in critical safety moments.

Specific Allegations Drive Network Decision

The controversy stems largely from a BBC Panorama investigation earlier this year, which featured testimonials from several women. Shona Manderson, thirty-four, waived her anonymity to allege that she was forced to have an abortion after her on-screen husband, Bradley Skelly, ejaculated inside her without permission. She stated that a boundary was crossed and that she had to seek emergency contraception, only to discover later that she was pregnant.

Two other female participants also alleged in the documentary that they had been raped during filming. All men named in these allegations, including Bradley Skelly, deny any suggestion of sexual misconduct or controlling behavior. In June, a cast member from the show was arrested on suspicion of rape and subsequently released on bail while the investigation continued.

Stricter Rules Would Alter Show Format Fundamentally

A second part of the review, led by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, focused on current welfare provisions. Although she ruled that the show could theoretically continue with enhanced protocols, she warned that the format put immense pressure on contributors to be intimate. She noted that limited contact with friends and family could cause participants to lose touch with reality, severely affecting their decision-making capabilities.

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Heggessey recommended significant structural changes to mitigate these risks. These included keeping couples in separate bedrooms on their wedding night and honeymoon, replacing the 'getting to know you' phase with more structured interactions, and removing 'Intimacy Week' and 'Partner Swap Week'. She also suggested individual safe words, panic buttons, lockable ensuite bedrooms, and constant CCTV monitoring.

Priya Dogra rejected these recommendations, stating they would entail a materially greater level of intervention and supervision. She concluded that such changes would fundamentally alter the editorial proposition and core nature of the program. Consequently, Channel 4 deemed it inappropriate to proceed with the show under its current identity, leading to the immediate and permanent cancellation of Married at First Sight UK.