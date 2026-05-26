Married at First Sight UK participant claims she was 'prostituted' by TV producers

A female participant in the Channel 4 reality show Married at First Sight UK has come forward with claims she was 'prostituted' by TV producers who pushed and forced her into acts of sexual intimacy. The former cast member also stated that she was put into dangerous situations with a partner she believed was volatile, and that her stint on the show left her in the 'lowest place I've ever been in my entire life'.

A female participant in the Channel 4 reality show Married at First Sight UK has come forward with claims she was 'prostituted' by TV producers who pushed and forced her into acts of sexual intimacy.

The former cast member also stated that she was put into dangerous situations with a partner she believed was volatile, and that her stint on the show left her in the 'lowest place I've ever been in my entire life'. Her claims follow allegations of rape made by two anonymous cast members on a BBC Panorama investigation into the programme aired earlier this month.

A further alleged victim, Shona Manderson, also told the BBC she had an abortion after appearing on the show in 2023. The participant in question spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail and stated that intimacy is very pushed on the show, but you've literally just married a stranger. She claimed that the production team were 'very pushy' during the six-month matching process before filming for her series even began.

She also stated that some of the on-set welfare staff were not professionally trained, but instead university graduates keen to get a start in TV production. She claimed that these staff were often hard to get hold of or delayed responding even when the cast member may have been in severe distress. The participant also stated that she was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety after her time on the show, and that she felt used and kind of dirty.

Channel 4 denied this is the case and said its welfare team is highly experienced with trained mental health first-aiders. The participant claimed that she was put into dangerous situations with a partner she believed was volatile, and that her stint on the show left her in the 'lowest place I've ever been in my entire life'. She also stated that she was brainwashed by the production team, and that she felt like a prostitute after the show.

The participant's claims come in the wake of allegations of rape made by two anonymous cast members on a BBC Panorama investigation into the programme aired earlier this month. A further alleged victim, Shona Manderson, also told the BBC she had an abortion after appearing on the show in 2023.

The participant also stated that the production team were 'very pushy' during the six-month matching process before filming for her series even began, and that she felt like she'd been love-bombed by the whole production hyping her on-screen husband up. She also stated that she was given phones to use to communicate with the welfare teams, and were told they'd be on-call 24/7 both during and after filming.

However, she claimed that this support was lacking on multiple occasions, even after she and other cast members alerted programme makers to the fact they felt 'threatened' by their partners. The participant's claims have sparked a debate about the welfare of reality TV show contestants, and the need for better support and training for on-set welfare staff





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