Married at First Sight UK faces police probe, axe after rape claims

Married at First Sight UK is in a precarious position after two women alleged that they were raped by their onscreen husbands on the show. Shona Manderson and Lizzie, a featured contestant in the show, have made such claims to BBC Panorama, and she also mentioned an alleged instance of forced abortion.

Married at First Sight UK likely faces a police probe and the axe after two women claimed they were raped by their onscreen husbands - and one alleged victim who said she was forced to have an abortion.

Shona Manderson, who has waived her anonymity, alleged that Bradley Skelly engaged in a non-consensual sex act while they filmed the Channel 4 show, a claim he denies. Ms Manderson, who appeared on the show in 2023, later found out she was pregnant and had an abortion, although she admits she is not sure if she fell pregnant from the alleged incident.

Mr Skelly said he understood his on-screen wife consented that night and categorically denied 'any allegations of sexual misconduct' or that he was 'controlling'. Shona is one of three MAFS UK contestants to make claims to BBC Panorama that they were victims of sexual misconduct on the show. Two women claim they were raped





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Married At First Sight UK Rape Allegations Forced Abortion Sexual Misconduct Police Probe Show Cancellation

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Married at First Sight UK faces police probe, axe after rape claimsMarried at First Sight UK is in a precarious position after two women alleged that they were raped by their onscreen husbands on the show. Shona Manderson and Lizzie, a featured contestant in the show, have made such claims to BBC Panorama, and she also mentioned an alleged instance of forced abortion.

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