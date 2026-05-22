Married At First Sight UK Bosses Set to Launch Spin-off Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Channel 4 and CPL, the production company behind Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK), are reportedly moving ahead with plans for a spin-off despite calls for the show to be axed following sexual assault allegations. A source claims that CPL is confident the spin-off will go ahead, despite the controversy.

Married At First Sight UK bosses are reportedly moving full steam ahead with their spin-off, despite calls for the show to be axed following sexual assault allegations .

A source told The Sun that CPL, the production company behind MAFS UK, is doing all they can to make the spin-off go ahead, despite concerns over safety and welfare protocols. Major format changes may be implemented, including the option of having separate male and female sleeping quarters, inspired by the allegations of sexual assault





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Married At First Sight UK Spin-Off Sexual Assault Allegations Channel 4 CPL Welfare System Welfare Protocol Honeymoon Accommodation Separate Male And Female Sleeping Quarters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Channel 4 Suspends Married at First Sight UK After Rape AllegationsThe reality show Married at First Sight UK has been halted following shocking claims of sexual assault and systemic failures in contributor welfare.

Read more »

Married At First Sight: Bob Voysey Proposes to Girlfriend Stephanie Boyce Amidst Metaverse DramaMarried At First Sight UK star Bob Voysey has proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Boyce, but the show is mired in controversy after allegations of sexual assault and wrongdoing. Channel 4 has pulled all episodes of the show from its platforms in the wake of the allegations, and a spin-off series is set to continue in pre-production. Bob’s new engagement news comes after the E4 series was embroiled in the controversy, with three contestants claiming they were sexually assaulted by their on-screen partners. Two women who appeared on the British version of the hit show say they were raped by their on-screen husbands, while a third claims she was subjected to a non-consensual sexual act.

Read more »

Shona Manderson Accuses Married at First Sight Husband of Non-Consensual Sex ActMarried at First Sight star Shona Manderson has accused her on-screen husband, Brad Skelly, of engaging in a non-consensual sex act during filming of the show. Mandelstone stated that Skelly ejaculated inside her without permission and 'took things too far' during sex, describing the incident as a 'boundary crossed.' Channel 4 has reviewed the show's welfare protocols and removed the previous series from its streaming platform following the allegations.

Read more »

TUI Severs Ties with Married at First Sight Following Rape and Abuse AllegationsTUI has ended its sponsorship of the reality show Married at First Sight after multiple former contestants alleged sexual assault and a failure in participant safeguarding.

Read more »