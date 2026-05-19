Married at First Sight: The Metropolitan Police Recommends Contacting Them If Allegations of Rape or Sexual Assault Are Made, Channel 4 Suspends Series Over Allegations, and the Metropolitan Police Recalls Former MAFS UK Cast Members for Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

The Metropolitan Police has issued a callout for women with allegations of rape or sexual assault linked with the TV show Married at First Sight to get in contact with them. Channel 4 has also been reported to have axed the new series of the show in light of the allegations. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police has recalled former participants of Married at First Sight UK, known as MAFS UK, for further police investigation after claims of sexual misconduct.

The Metropolitan Police has urged any women with allegations of rape or sexual assault linked with the TV show Married at First Sight to get in contact with them.

Two former participants of the show claimed they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, and a third woman claimed she had been the victim of sexual misconduct. Channel 4 bosses have axed the new series of the show in light of the allegations, and all ten series of Married at First Sight UK, known as MAFS UK, were removed from the channel's streaming service.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said he is 'extremely concerned' and warned the series could even face a police probe. A second woman, referred to by the pseudonym Lizzie, told Panorama her on-screen husband raped her and subjected her to violent sex that often left her with bruises. She added that she was too scared to tell anyone about what was happening as her partner threatened to throw acid over her.





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Married At First Sight Allegations Of Rape Or Sexual Assault Invitation To Report To Police Suspended Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

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