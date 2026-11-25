Reality TV star Ryan De Nino, known for A&E's Married at First Sight, has died from combined effects of cocaine and fentanyl. His ex-wife Jessica Castro shares condolences.

Ryan De Nino, the reality television personality best known for his appearance on the second season of the Lifetime and A&E series Married at First Sight, has died. The cause of death is attributed to the combined adverse effects of cocaine and fentanyl, according to recent reports.

Details of the Fatal Drug Combination

The official determination regarding the passing of the former contestant points to a lethal interaction between two distinct narcotics. Medical authorities identified cocaine and fentanyl as the primary substances responsible for the fatal outcome. This combination of opioids and stimulants presents a severe health risk that has contributed to numerous fatalities in recent years.

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Reports also mention bacterial pneumonia, which is a lung infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. While the primary cause remains the drug interaction, the presence of such infections can complicate health outcomes and recovery processes in vulnerable individuals.

Ex-Wife Jessica Castro Responds to News

His ex-wife, Jessica Castro, has publicly addressed the tragic news by sending sincere condolences to her former spouse loved ones. The couple was married on Season 2 of the Lifetime show, a union that became a focal point for viewers during that specific broadcast cycle.

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Castro revealed to Page Six over the summer that she had not had contact with Ryan in years so she has/had no idea what his life entailed. She expressed empathy for his loss, stating I can not imagine what going through. May he rest peacefully, acknowledging the finality of the situation despite their long separation.

Further confirming her prior knowledge of the event, Castro later noted in an Instagram comment that she knew of her ex's death prior to it being out in the public. This early awareness highlights the close circles through which such news often travels before official public announcements are made.

History of Contentious Post-Show Separation

The relationship between De Nino and Castro was marked by significant drama both on and off the screen. Despite staying together after the series' eight-week trial period, they called it quits in early 2015. This period marked the end of their public journey as a couple on the reality series.

The split quickly turned contentious, leading to a breakdown in communication and trust between the pair. Castro implying her partner cheated during the reunion created a narrative of betrayal that extended beyond the television set. This accusation was a pivotal moment in their post-show history.

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Following these allegations, Castro filed for a restraining order against him. This legal action underscores the severity of the conflict and the distance that ultimately developed between the two reality stars.

Legacy of Season 2 Appearances

Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro of A&E's Married at First Sight appear in a TV still, Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. This image serves as a historical record of their time on the show, capturing them during a period of heightened public interest.

Additional photos from that date show Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro of A&E's Married at First Sight appear in a photo taken Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. These archives remain part of the show's visual history, documenting the participants who formed the basis of Season 2.

Further stills depict Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro appear in a still from A&E's Married at First Sight, Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. These images are frequently referenced in media coverage of the show's alumni and their subsequent lives.