Married at First Sight Cancelled Due to Rape Allegations Against On-Screen Husbands

The new series of Married at First Sight has been 'axed' by Channel 4 bosses after two former participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands. The dating show, known as MAFS UK, removed its ten previous series from view and commissioned an external review into contributor welfare.

The new series of Married at First Sight has been 'axed' by Channel 4 bosses after two former participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands .

The dating show was set to return to screens for its eleventh series in September, but plans to air the episodes, which wrapped last month, have now reportedly been scrapped. Earlier all ten series of Married at First Sight UK were removed from the channel's streaming service and an external review into contributor welfare commissioned.

It comes after three women made allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against their partners on the show to the BBC's Panorama in a documentary which aired last night. Among them was Shona Manderson, who says she got an abortion after her on-screen husband, Brad Skelly, took things 'too far' during sex and 'a boundary was crossed' when he ejaculated inside her without permission.

Waiving her anonymity, she described how she 'completely lost her light' during filming, which saw experts raise concerns about Mr Skelly's alleged 'controlling' manner towards her that saw them ultimately be asked to leave the show. Two other female contestants reported being raped by their on-screen husbands. The men are understood to deny the allegations against them. A review and potential police investigation are being considered.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has expressed concern, saying: 'I think it's highly likely that there will be a referral to the police and it will be a police matter for them to investigate.





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Married At First Sight Channel 4 On-Screen Husbands Rape Allegations Welfare Protocols Contributor Welfare Shona Manderson Brad Skelly Lizzie Chloe

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