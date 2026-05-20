Married At First Sight: Bob Voysey Proposes to Girlfriend Stephanie Boyce Amidst Metaverse Drama

Married At First Sight UK star Bob Voysey has proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Boyce, but the show is mired in controversy after allegations of sexual assault and wrongdoing. Channel 4 has pulled all episodes of the show from its platforms in the wake of the allegations, and a spin-off series is set to continue in pre-production. Bob’s new engagement news comes after the E4 series was embroiled in the controversy, with three contestants claiming they were sexually assaulted by their on-screen partners. Two women who appeared on the British version of the hit show say they were raped by their on-screen husbands, while a third claims she was subjected to a non-consensual sexual act.

Married At First Sight UK star Bob Voysey has proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Boyce , and now he is heading down the aisle once again after proposing to his girlfriend.

The reality star’s new bride took to Instagram to share a romantic video of him popping the question on a pier, while gushing: Officially going from Miss to Mrs. Bob then shared a hilarious clip of Stephanie proudly showing off her engagement ring after Bob popped the question during their trip away together. Bob was paired with Megan Wolfe on the programme when he took part in the 2021 series, but their marriage was rocked by a cheating scandal when Megan kissed another groom, Jordan Mundell, behind Bob’s back.

Following an explosive row at a dinner party, Megan and Bob decided to leave the experiment during the third commitment ceremony. His engagement news comes after the E4 series was embroiled in controversy, after three contestants claimed they were sexually assaulted by on-screen partners on the matchmaking reality show.

Two women who appeared on the British version of the hit show say they were raped by their on-screen husbands, while a third claims she was subjected to a non-consensual sexual act. The allegations were made during an investigation by the BBC current affairs programme Panorama. The broadcaster said the claimants have not contacted the police, and the men involved dispute accusations of wrongdoing.

Channel 4 has pulled all episodes of Married at First Sight UK from its platforms in the wake of allegations made by three former contestants. The broadcaster said the allegations are very serious, and the British government said Tuesday there must be consequences for criminality or wrongdoing. Last night panicked bosses at Channel 4 were locked in crisis talks after it emerged that episodes of the hit series featuring one couple were aired despite producers being aware of the allegations.

The Daily Mail has since revealed its highly anticipated spin-off series named Second Marriage at First Sight will continue in its pre-production while an external review is carried out. The show, announced in February this year at an event hosted by the outgoing Chief Content Officer Ian Katz, sees former stars of the long-running series return for another chance at finding love.

Bosses have ordered 24 episodes, which would see filming take place in the UK as each couple navigate cultural clashes, before moving Down Under where they will be introduced to their spouse’s friends and family. Ultimately they will decide whether their match was worth uprooting their life to the other side of the world for. It is understood advanced talks with former stars are already underway, with some having already signed up to appear.

An insider said: While a review into the protocols on Married At First Sight is taking place, crew will continue with the pre-production of the show. That includes finalising the lineup, which is at an advanced stage, and identifying filming locations and booking crew for the series.

However, cameras will not be rolling until the review is complete and any of its recommendations are implemented. Married at First Sight is an international reality TV franchise inspired by a Danish original, with editions in countries including the U.S., Australia and South Africa. Strangers are matched by relationship experts and move in together after mock wedding ceremonies, with cameras capturing the various highs and lows of their quickfire unions.

Conservative lawmaker Caroline Dinenage, who heads the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told the BBC that the show clearly involves an element of risk. It is a TV show that almost expects and anticipates people that have only just met will have to become really quite intimate with each other. They’re expected to share a bed and a life together within minutes of meeting. It almost feels like an accident waiting to happen.

The U.K. version of the show is made by independent production company CPL. It has run for 10 seasons on E4 with an 11th scheduled for broadcast this year. CPL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The broadcaster said the show is produced under some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry, including background checks, a code of conduct setting out behavioral standards and daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team. It has ordered a review of its welfare standards and procedure





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