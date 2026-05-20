Married At First Sight Australia star threatens to sue over abuse allegations

A Married At First Sight Australia star claimed today that she witnessed fellow contestants suffering abuse on her country's version of the TV reality show. Jacqui Burfoot made the revelation after women in Britain made allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against the UK programme. Burfoot posted a three-minute Facebook video about her experiences on the show and threatened to sue.

A Married At First Sight Australia star claimed today that she witnessed fellow contestants suffering abuse on her country's version of the TV reality show, the UK programme.

Jacqui Burfoot, who is also a lawyer and yoga teacher, stated some brides were domestic abuse victims and selected men on the show had criminal records. She was matched with fellow contestant Ryan Donnelly during her series but ended up leaving with Clint Rice whom she married in New Zealand last month. Burfoot posted a three-minute Facebook video about her experiences on the show and threatened to sue.

In her video, she mentioned that 'it is quite alarming when you're married to a stranger, when you find out that a lot of these men are actually really dangerous or do have propensity to commit acts of domestic violence.

' She also emphasized the bad edit and silenced victims in the UK version of the show





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Married At First Sight Jacqui Burfoot Domestic Abuse Criminal Records Sexual Misconduct Bad Edit UK Programme FOXTEL Channel 9 Endemol Shine Australia Shona Manderson

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