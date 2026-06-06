Married At First Sight Australia Star Tahnee Cook Details 'Awful' Intimacy Week Experience Amid UK Assault Scandal

Tahnee Cook from MAFS Australia reveals feeling pressured into intimate activities during a broadcast-unaired workshop, describing it as uncomfortable and embarrassing. Her account emerges as the UK version faces multiple sexual assault allegations.

Married At First Sight Australia star Tahnee Cook has revealed the distressing experience she endured during intimacy week in the 2023 season of the series.

The reality TV participant, aged 31, disclosed in an interview with ABC's 7.30 program that she felt significant pressure to become intimate with her on-screen husband Ollie Skelton, attributing this to the inherent format and expectations of the show. Her comments come in the wake of serious sexual assault allegations plaguing the UK version of the program, where two women have accused their televised husbands of rape and a third accused her partner of sexual misconduct.

These claims have been categorically denied by all three men involved. Tahnee expressed that she was not surprised by the scandal, stating she could see exactly how the show's structure could set the stage for such incidents. She elaborated that the pressure to rapidly advance relationships, whether through emotional connection or physical intimacy, is a direct consequence of the show's design.

During her own experience, Tahnee described an 'awful' workshop conducted three weeks after her mock wedding, which thankfully was never broadcast. In this session, she was required to lie on the floor while performing breathing exercises as Ollie stroked a feather across her body in front of instructors and production staff. She found the exercise intensely uncomfortable and violating, noting her hatred for the situation.

The couple was also presented with various sex toys by supposed experts, which left her feeling embarrassed and exposed. The setting reportedly involved participants wearing costumes, creating an atmosphere that Tahnee felt was neither representative of genuine intimacy nor how she would choose to build a relationship. She recalled objecting to being filmed, calling it embarrassing, and resisting the entire process.

Despite this traumatic episode, Tahnee maintained that her overall journey on the show was positive and emphasized that Ollie never behaved inappropriately toward her. She distinguished between the flawed workshop environment and her personal interaction with her partner. The production company and broadcaster, Nine, issued a statement asserting they take the health, wellbeing, and safety of participants extremely seriously.

They emphasized that no participant is ever compelled to engage in activities they are uncomfortable with and that all retain full autonomy over their choices. The statement outlined that comprehensive psychological support and welfare resources are available to contestants during and after filming, for as long as needed.

Intimacy week was defended as one of several themed weeks designed to help couples explore feelings around emotional connection, trust, romance, and physical closeness, with tasks ranging from simple eye contact or hugging to planning a date night. The production stressed that participation is entirely voluntary and that some contestants opt out of certain tasks, which is reflected on screen.

They clarified that decisions about sexual intimacy are left to the couples themselves, not the production, and that support is provided both on and off camera whenever requested. The controversy surrounding MAFS has intensified with the UK scandal, prompting the Metropolitan Police to urge any women with allegations linked to the show to come forward.

Police confirmed they are aware of media reports regarding rape and sexual assault allegations following the show's broadcast but noted no official criminal reports have been lodged yet. They intend to contact production teams to ensure all individuals spoken to are aware of how to report crimes to authorities, reiterating their encouragement for victims to report regardless of how much time has passed.

Tahnee's testimony provides a first-hand account of the pressures that can exist behind the scenes, suggesting that even when overt assault does not occur, the environment created by certain tasks may contribute to a culture of coercion and discomfort that could potentially lead to more serious violations. Her story underscores ongoing debates about the ethical responsibilities of reality television producers in safeguarding participants while creating compelling content, and whether current safeguards are sufficient to prevent psychological harm and exploitation





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MAFS Australia Tahnee Cook Intimacy Week Reality TV Pressure Sexual Assault Allegations Married At First Sight UK Scandal Production Ethics Contestant Safety

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