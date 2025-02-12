Marriage Deal Breakers: What Women Say That Sends Men Running

Men share the most shocking things women have said that completely took marriage off the table.

Men shared the things women said that completely took marriage off the table. One man shared that during the initial getting to know you phase, the woman's response to him asking about her favorite book was, 'I don’t read.' He learned she had zero intellectual curiosity about almost everything. Another man recounted a woman saying, 'You know I won't cheat on you, but if I wanted to, you'd never know.' While she was young and attractive, his trust in her was broken.

A third man shared that a woman he was dating stated, 'Let's not go there. Someone may see us.' He felt this solidified his decision not to marry her. One man described a date where the woman was asked about her future aspirations. She casually revealed that despite having a degree and being an early career professional, she had no intention of working once she got married and expected her man to provide for her. He acknowledged she was very pretty, but that wasn't what he desired in a relationship. Another anecdote involved a man being asked why he was dating the woman, to which she responded, 'Because you can’t get anyone else.' The man was unsure if it was an insult directed at him or herself, but it was a memorable moment.Other examples included a woman asking, 'What do I get out of it?' when invited to dinner with friends, a woman suggesting she and her children move in with him after just one date, a woman stating that she didn't think he was the one but didn't think anyone else she was dating was either, and a woman who yelled at wait staff and resort staff over trivial matters. The final story involved a woman who refused to pick up her father from work despite the rain and him providing her with his car for university. The man felt this demonstrated her lack of consideration for others





